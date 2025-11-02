The Crore Saddle Club

At sunrise, while most children head to football or tennis practice, a new group of young achievers is already at the stables, training on European warmblood horses. Their parents watch from the sidelines — not for photos, but for progress. What was once a niche hobby has now become a serious competitive sport for India’s next generation. Families who once looked to luxury cars and gadgets are now investing in stables, early-morning routines, and disciplined riding schedules — trading horsepower on wheels for horsepower on hooves.

The new equestrian icons

Children as young as eight train with Olympic-style discipline. Their parents stand quietly, stopwatches in hand, watching not for Instagram moments but for posture, rhythm, and partnership.

At the arena, Vanga Mishika Reddy guides Victoria — poised, powerful, precise. Nearby, Aizah Mir rides Beliz Pong with quiet authority. Krishna Sahithi pushes through jump drills with Asca9, every stride calculated.

Discipline in the saddle

Vanga Mishika Reddy rides Victoria — a tall, powerful warmblood who moves like she knows her worth. Her father, Vanga Sreeram Reddy, Co-founder at Kofluence, watches closely — not for photos, but for progress. “Riding teaches discipline. You can’t fake effort here.”

Her mother, Shreya Reddy, adds, “A `1-crore horse is a legacy. It’s taught my daughter that whatever happens, it’s never the horse’s fault.

This looks glamorous, but unless you love it deeply, you can’t take it up — and you can’t pass it on. This sport demands discipline, humility, and grit.”

Quiet grit & precision

Across the track, Krishna Sahithi trains with Asca9, owned by Male Srinivas Reddy of Hetero Drugs. The price remains discreet — but like others, it belongs to the crore club.

Legacy continues

Then there’s Aizah Mir, daughter of Mir Ahmed, founder of Nasr Polo & Riding Club. Riding Beliz Pong, she sits steady, calm, and completely in sync. “You don’t boss a horse,” she smiles. “You earn its trust.”

Her father explains their legacy: “We come from a family of passionate equestrians. My great-grandmother played polo, my grandfather raced, and my father and brothers all played polo. Horses have always been part of our family.”

On why he chose this path for his daughter, he adds, “I wanted my daughter outdoors — learning real-world skills, not glued to screens. We tried many sports; show jumping felt right. It builds confidence, patience, and responsibility.”

On choosing Beliz Pong: “She’s a Russian warmblood. Aizah rode her and felt an instant connection — the horse relaxed with her. That bond is everything in this sport.”

On whether riding is Hyderabad’s new luxury badge: “Horses aren’t like cars. Having an expensive horse doesn’t mean you win. Success demands dedication, practice, and determination.”

And on what a crore-rupee horse really represents: “The value isn’t in the price — it’s in performance, training, and partnership. Anyone can buy a horse. Maintaining, training, and working with it is what truly matters.”

The equestrian shift

Hyderabad’s equestrian scene is evolving from a leisure pursuit into a structured, competitive sport, says Chaitanya Kumar, Founder-President, Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC).

“Families are investing time, discipline, and the right infrastructure to ensure young riders have every opportunity to progress. Parents are going beyond traditional horse ownership and bringing in warmbloods — horses recognised globally for their temperament and athletic ability in show jumping and dressage. With these mounts, children now have the platform to compete not only locally but at national and international levels,” he says.

Competition has intensified — results today are tied to coaching, rider dedication, and horse calibre. “Families understand that podium finishes demand serious commitment. This is no longer a hobby; it’s a sport that requires time, investment, and consistency from both rider and parent. That mindset shift is raising standards in Hyderabad,” adds Chaitanya.

Economics of an elite show-jumping horse

Warmbloods are the Formula 1 machines of the equestrian world — powerful, balanced, composed, and bred for athletic excellence. These horses are not valued for beauty or novelty but for purpose: generations of selective breeding, years of professional training and conditioning, and the ability to perform at the highest level with safety, precision, and consistency. They are built not for hobby riding but for young athletes pursuing a true high-performance sport.