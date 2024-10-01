The Cleanfluencers who sparkle on Tiktok with their home care tips

Lea de Bruijn, a 25-year-old from Germany, is among them, turning her passion for cleaning into a profession. She started sharing household tips on Tiktok around a year ago. “People enjoy watching these videos. The videos motivate them to tidy up when they might not feel like it,” she says.

Followers grow to trust the influencer. If they recommend something, the followers usually believe that the product is good or that the trick works.

Four-figure sums per video

Her account @my.cleantok has more than 110,000 subscribers on Tiktok and around 28,000 on Instagram where you can find her under @leabloomz. For de Bruijn, it takes around eight to 10 hours to make a video which then earns a four-figure sum. “I’m always working on different collaborations and I get two to three requests a day. They come from both small and well-known companies,” she says.

She has a plan for what comes next. “I will soon be presenting and selling my own cleaning products.”

De Bruijn’s recommendations include putting fabric softener on a cloth and wiping it over dust-prone surfaces to stop dust from settling. She also demonstrates to viewers how she cleans her windows with shampoo, to avoid leaving streaks. She often tests new cleaning products such as soaps, sponges or cloths, or shows people how to deep clean their pillows and she shares how she regularly mops the stairwell of her apartment building.

“In the past, people would ask their grandma or mum for tips on home care but these days, people often look for ideas online, especially on social media,” says Arne Westermann, professor of marketing and communication at the International School of Management (ISM).

Companies capitalize on trend

“Companies are looking at what’s trending and how they can jump on board with their products,” says Westermann. They go beyond company accounts, using influencers like Lea de Bruijn, who benefit from the lucrative business.

The Freudenberg Group’s cleaning division Vileda, based in Weinheim, Germany, says influencer campaigns doubled in 2024 compared to the previous year and there are plans to expand them further.

Influencer collaborations have also steadily increased at cleaning equipment manufacturer Kärcher, based in Winnenden, Baden-Württemberg.

Household goods manufacturer Leifheit has also seen a significant increase in collaborations with cleanfluencers, with collaborations in the low to mid double-digit range.

