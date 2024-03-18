The Classy Art Of Fine Dining

From corporate employees to A-list stars and common folks, there is a rising trend of people learning a thing or two about dining etiquette and table manners. Netizens across India felt like two peas in a pod when Miss Universe winner Sushmita Sen did not mince words regarding her naivety with table manners. Despite her wealth and widespread influence, Sen bared her soul about an awkward experience wherein she was unaware that as the guest of honour she needed to initiate the meal first for others to begin. From business dinners to casual dine-ins, dining etiquette coaches are using their forks and spoons as weapons to combat the issue of poor table manners.

Fine Dine Experience

In India, food is usually eaten with the right hand. Many individuals struggle to eat with a fork, spoon, and knife in formal dinners. Aditi Malhotra, founder and image consultant, Prink Immage Styling, who teaches dining etiquette to children, corporate employees, and individuals says, “The crux of dining etiquette is about making others comfortable in sharing their space with you. If the host is eating with their hands, follow suit subtly without going all in.”

She adds, “In formal meetings, using a fork and knife is a must to avoid drawing harsh attention and ensuring people of different cultures and backgrounds feel at ease.” Aditi, who has trained corporate employees for business dinners, says that one should always start the meal with the napkin on the table and place it on your lap when seated. Hold the fork on the left hand and the knife on the right during meals. How can an individual relish the beauty of traditional Indian meals which are eaten by hand? Aditi says, “For dosas, flatbreads or roti, keep it tidy and use two fingers and a thumb to break it into small pieces and relish the cuisine without chewing loudly or making a mess on the plate and table.”

Food For Thought

The significance of dining etiquette is now permeating through children of all ages, who are adept at quick learning and imitation by observing their hosts. These children are perceived as well-mannered, respectful, and cultured as grown adults. Dining etiquette training remains imperative for CMOs, CEOs of multinational organisations and startups. Manik Kaur, an etiquette and personality development coach says that it is important for children to learn appropriate table manners and knowledge of basic cutlery while having food. “By embodying polished manners that resonate with diverse cultures, representatives from companies and businesses forge meaningful connections that pave the way for successful deals.” Manik who teaches dining etiquette to people of all age groups explains the psyche behind dining etiquettes and

the personality of a person. “Simple actions, like adding salt and pepper before tasting, can give out an impression of impulsiveness. Similarly, heaping too much food may be interpreted as greediness,” she says.

Respect The Culture

There is growing awareness of Western table manners among Indians, especially regarding the proper use of cutlery, and adhering to appropriate table manners. What might traditionally be eaten by hand in some cultures is served with a fork and spoon in others and vice versa.

Minocher Patel, founder director of Ecole Solitaire, who provides dining etiquette training says that one should embrace the pride of Indian culture in eating with your hands, but recognize the need for adaptation when dining formally for meetings or in upscale settings. “In formal settings, eating with cutlery is not about dismissing our traditions, but about acquiring new skills to navigate corporate environments and fit in with the majority,” Patel says.

In essence, dining etiquette is not merely about using the correct utensils or following a set of rules. It is about building connections, demonstrating respect, and leaving a lasting impression. By mastering the art of dining etiquette, individuals can elevate every meal into an opportunity to showcase their cultural awareness, and impeccable manners, thereby leaving a positive and lasting impact on those around them.

Table Manners

• Sushmita Sen joined a dining etiquette class after winning the 1994 Miss Universe Title

• Neena Gupta teaches her Insta followers the fork and knife rules

• Dap the napkin to clean the mouth instead of wiping the

mouth and hands

• Remain seated till the oldest person finishes eating as a sign

of respect

• French and Europeans eat burgers with a fork and knife to avoid spillage and maintain hygiene

• Eating food with fingers is a cultural practice and it increases the sensory experience of taste

• To cross, lick, and stick chopsticks vertically into a bowl of rice is considered rude in Japan and other Asian countries

• In Russia, it is considered impolite to rest your wrists on your lap

