 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

The Bold Route: K2K

Hyderabad Chronicle
Swati Sharma
8 March 2025 12:43 AM IST

A daring journey led by women, traversing from the breathtaking landscapes of Kashmir to the vibrant shores of Kanyakumari, embodying strength, empowerment, and the spirit of exploration

The Bold Route: K2K
x
True Calling: I traded boardrooms for open roads, deadlines for horizons—and found my true calling. Building an expeditions company wasn’t easy. There were risks, doubts, and moments of uncertainty. But the road teaches resilience. Every journey, every challenge, every woman who discovers her strength behind the wheel reminds me why I chose this path, says Sujal Patwardhan, Co-Founder, Embarq Motorworld

Anuradha Ganapathy, Doctoral Researcher, University of Manchester


Pushing boundaries

Spontaneous routes, unfamiliar sights, and unexpected detours make each trip transformative. The best stories come from the unplanned—the roadside stalls, hidden eateries, or that wrong turn that led to a breathtaking view. A road trip is permission to let go, embrace the unexpected, and truly live in the moment.”

Kavita Jhunjhunwala, Digital Lead, Avocado Tree Digital


Travel Guide

Every new destination teaches me to adapt, embrace change, and handle the unexpected. I’ve always been inspired by Anthony Bourdain—his ability to blend travel and food to uncover life’s more profound insights. For me, the lesson is simple: keep travelling to keep curiosity alive. The moment a travel plan is in place, my world aligns. If that’s not magic, what is?

Usha Krishnamurthy, Counsellor


One for the road

Road trips aren’t just about taking control—they’re about embracing freedom. The open road, unexpected detours, and chance encounters make every journey unforgettable. What are the most valuable lessons I've learnt from these adventures? Let go of judgement, absorb every moment, and rediscover the world with childlike wonder.”

Medha Joseph, Co-Founder, Embarq Motorworld


Rewriting narratives

I’ve seen women start as strangers and return as a fearless pack, bonded by adventure, late-night conversations, and shared victories. While the road and leadership are not always smooth, that’s precisely where the magic occurs. Every trip proves one truth: women don’t just navigate roads; they conquer them. And in the process, we build something far beyond itineraries—unshakeable trust, fearless friendships, and a sisterhood that thrives on the unknown.


Monika Agarwal, Fashion Designer, Delhi


Life on four wheels

Give me four wheels, an open road, and a playlist that never ends, and I’m home. Every mile teaches patience, every detour reminds me that the best moments are unplanned, and every sunset through the windshield brings a freedom no map can define. Self-drive trips aren’t just about reaching a destination—they’re about feeling alive, embracing the unknown, and proving, time and again, that the journey is the best part of the story.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
International Womens Day travel road trip 
India 
Swati Sharma
About the AuthorSwati Sharma
Swati Sharma is a senior journalist with over 24 years of experience. She is the Features Editor of Deccan Chronicle.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X