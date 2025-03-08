The Bold Route: K2K

Anuradha Ganapathy, Doctoral Researcher, University of Manchester



Pushing boundaries Spontaneous routes, unfamiliar sights, and unexpected detours make each trip transformative. The best stories come from the unplanned—the roadside stalls, hidden eateries, or that wrong turn that led to a breathtaking view. A road trip is permission to let go, embrace the unexpected, and truly live in the moment.”

Kavita Jhunjhunwala, Digital Lead, Avocado Tree Digital



Travel Guide Every new destination teaches me to adapt, embrace change, and handle the unexpected. I’ve always been inspired by Anthony Bourdain—his ability to blend travel and food to uncover life’s more profound insights. For me, the lesson is simple: keep travelling to keep curiosity alive. The moment a travel plan is in place, my world aligns. If that’s not magic, what is?

Usha Krishnamurthy, Counsellor



One for the road Road trips aren’t just about taking control—they’re about embracing freedom. The open road, unexpected detours, and chance encounters make every journey unforgettable. What are the most valuable lessons I've learnt from these adventures? Let go of judgement, absorb every moment, and rediscover the world with childlike wonder.”

Medha Joseph, Co-Founder, Embarq Motorworld



Rewriting narratives I’ve seen women start as strangers and return as a fearless pack, bonded by adventure, late-night conversations, and shared victories. While the road and leadership are not always smooth, that’s precisely where the magic occurs. Every trip proves one truth: women don’t just navigate roads; they conquer them. And in the process, we build something far beyond itineraries—unshakeable trust, fearless friendships, and a sisterhood that thrives on the unknown.



Monika Agarwal, Fashion Designer, Delhi



Life on four wheels Give me four wheels, an open road, and a playlist that never ends, and I’m home. Every mile teaches patience, every detour reminds me that the best moments are unplanned, and every sunset through the windshield brings a freedom no map can define. Self-drive trips aren’t just about reaching a destination—they’re about feeling alive, embracing the unknown, and proving, time and again, that the journey is the best part of the story.







