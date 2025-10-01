The Bedroom Anticlimax

Imagine you are having a romantic romp and just when you are about to have an orgasm, and bam! An excruciating pain shoots behind your eyes, hijacking your orgasm and ruining the rendezvous with a migraine. Sex headaches are a real thing. Not to be confused with the infamous “Not tonight, honey, I’ve got a headache” phrase.

What Just Happened?

“Sex headaches occur during or after sexual activity,” says Dr Vinay Kumar Ankam, Senior Consultant Urologist and Andrologist, Renova Hospitals, Hyderabad. One may think of sex headaches as real game spoilers, but they are also known as “Coital Cephalalgia.” They are sudden, explosive headaches that could occur before, during or right after orgasm.

Dr Vinay shares that these headaches usually follow a pattern — on both or either sides of the head. Given their not-so-perfect timing, they tend to be ultimate cosmic betrayers.

Game Spoilers

Experts opine that sex headaches could stem from a plethora of reasons. Dr Vinay explains, “Sex headaches are usually triggered due to factors such as stress, anxiety, hormonal changes in dopamine and serotonin, physical exertion or pre-existing conditions such as migraines.”

Experts also believe that sex headaches affect 1% to 2% of the population. To simplify, imagine sex like a cardio exercise with romantic mood lighting. All that heavy breathing, racing hearts and movements send your blood pressure levels soaring high. It is here that, for some people, this spike in levels paves the way for an intruder sex headache. But Dr Vinay opines that in some situations sex headaches may point to some serious underlying medical conditions, such as Subarachnoid haemorrhage, Cervical Artery dissection, cluster headaches or persistent migraines.

Psyche & Headaches

While there are physiological factors at play, it is not always just biology that crashes your orgasm with a throbbing headache. It could also be your brain’s emotional baggage causing a fuss.

Sangeeta Manglani, Relation-ship Coach and Spiritual Psychologist, says, “From a psychological perspective, sex headaches stem due to unresolved stress, suppressed emotions or even heightened pressure around the idea of intimacy.”

She opines that “performance pressure” is something that many people don’t speak about, but have experienced at some point in life. And this pressure serves as a contributory factor for sex headaches. Sangeeta adds, “Sex headaches may also point towards past trauma when it comes to physical connection or intimacy.”

Sangeeta says, “Both extremes of overstimulation or even repression can trigger tension or stress that may show up as a headache.”

Remedy Time

Given the many silent “mood killers” involved in inducing a sex headache, it is important to know of remedies. Dr Vinay says, “Start with lifestyle changes such as regular exercising, a healthy diet and adequate sleep.” Doctors advise people to identify triggers for sex headaches. These triggers could be a type of scent, sound, sensitivity to light, medication, or substances.

Sometimes it could also be the intensity of the “action.” It could overwhelm your head.

The Final Word

Sex should blow your mind, not your skull. Some candid communication with your partner is the first right move among the many secrets of great sex.

Fast Relief

Here are some tips to avoid sex headaches:

• Make lifestyle tweaks, eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly and sleep well

• Gradually increase the intensity of the activity if a headache has kicked in

• Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water before and after sexual activity

• Practice Relaxation Techniques such as deep breathing and progressive muscle relaxation may help.