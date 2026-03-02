THE ‘BED ROTTING’ EPIDEMIC

Of late, ‘bed rotting’ is trending big time. Thanks to celebrities and wellness influencers who talk about the benefits of spending extended periods in bed as a form of self-care. While health experts give an honest picture of its positive and negative aspects. Here is everything that you need to know about bed rotting and how to make it healthy.Bed Rotting ExplainedBed rotting is a social media trend associated with Gen Z, but the behaviour itself has existed for decades. People have long spent extended time in bed dueto stress, illness, burnout, or emotional fatigue. “What’s new is the visibility and normalisation through social media, where users openly discuss rest, mental health, and burnout recovery.Digital devices make it easier to remain mentally engaged while physically inactive. Thus, while the term and trend are modern, the underlying behaviour is not new, only more openly discussed today,” says Dr Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant - Psychiatry, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru.Health BenefitsRest is necessary, but it works best when paired with habits that refresh the mind and body. “When done in moderation, resting in bed, slowing down, or mentally unplugging can help the body recover from stress. Short periods of intentional rest can calm the mind, reduce fatigue, and help one feel recharged,” says Dr Sheetal Goyal, Consultant Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central. When done in short bursts and as self-care, bed rotting can help people relax and overcome burnout. “The body requires rest after the extreme exhaustion from activities which include travelling across long distances, taking exams, providing care and working intensely,” adds Dr Krishna.Myriad ReasonsToday, teenagers, working professionals, and adults are increasingly drawn to ‘bed rotting’. Various emotional, social, or lifestyle factors might be contributing to this, Dr Aditi Govitrikar, an actor and a psychologist, states, “In a productivity-driven atmosphere, teenagers deal with academic burdens, while professionals cope with the expectations of continuous performance. The bed becomes the one place where evaluation is not expected. At times, a few young people feel slight anxiety and have a low mood when they lie in bed;it feels like a momentary emotional evasion, a pause from responsibilities. When one feelsmisjudged or socially overwhelmed, the bed is like a retreat zone. Psychology refers to this as avoidance coping. In this, you get short-term relief. But it may not resolve the primary cause of stress.”The Brain DrainWhen staying in bed for long periods becomes a habit instead of occasional rest, it can be harmful. The brain needs regular stimulation and movement to stay sharp. Being inactive for too long slows blood flow, which can lead to slower thinking, trouble concentrating, and decreased alertness. “Over time, a lack of activity can cause cognitive dullness and lower productivity. Long hours in bed can disrupt the natural sleep-rhythm and lead to poorer sleep quality. Remaining inactive for long can slow circulation, especially of the legs. Less muscle movement decreases blood flow back to the heart, which raises the risk of blood pooling and can increase the chances of clot formation, particularly in those at risk,” adds Dr Sheetal.Mind MattersOne's mindset really plays an important role when it comes to getting out of bed. Create a light schedule which includes waking up at the same time every day, opening curtains to let sunlight in, and doing stretches. “Do not spend extended periods using the phones while lying in bed. Complete basic tasks, which include showering and taking brief walks. Make sleep, nutrition, and hydration top priorities. The body experiences endorphin release and stress hormone reduction through gentle physical activities,” states Dr Krishna.Healthy Bed Rotting Tips(Dr Aditi Govtrikar, Psychologist)‘Bed rotting’ mindfully and healthily as an alternative to ‘collapsing into bed’ matters. It becomes restorative rest, which is not passive withdrawal. After the rest, you can re-engage with one small task to avoid inertia.• Have a time limit for resting (45–90 minutes)• Practice deep breathing.• Stay away from doom-scrolling; lower any passive screen use.• Try to understand your emotions: “What am I feeling right now?” Be honest and label your feelings• Try calming music, journaling, or guided relaxation.When To Seek HelpOccasionally, lounging in bed is fine, but it should support a healthy lifestyle rather than take its place. Bed rest in moderation can reset the nervous system. However, if it becomes the only coping mechanism, it is essential to check. The concern arises when someone spends their free time or starts to replace regular activities with bed rotting.“One has a low mood for more than two weeks, and has feelings of desperation or irritability, and social withdrawal is involved. If using the bed to avoid daily life, and the energy keeps declining, it may point towards depressive signs or anxiety. If the behaviour hinders work, studies, or relationships, seek professional help,” suggests Dr Aditi.Being lazy sometimes and taking a break from the demands of daily life is good self-care. But excessive bed rotting is a serious issue that needs to be treated.