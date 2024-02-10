The art of healing

When football legend David Beckham broke a bone in his foot prior to the 2002 World Cup, he underwent extensive therapy suggested by his team of medical professionals. One among the many therapies was homeopathy. Ever since, Beckham swears by homeopathic treatments, particularly Arnica, a well known cure for pain and inflammation.

But Beckham is not alone. Across the world, a host of celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, the Roshan family, and others, are increasingly taking to homeopathic treatments to get themselves cured of various health issues.

Cause & consequence

“When we encounter different emotions in life, such as stress, anxiety, worry, jealousy, and so on, there is an unconscious shift in our breathing that affects the vibration frequency of specific parts of the body, causing sickness. Allopathy just treats the effect because the treatment is based on test results or physical symptoms, with no treatment aimed at the psychological. Homoeopathy treats both the cause and the consequence, resulting in a comprehensive cure. Homoeopathy, in conjunction with allopathy, may be an effective complementary treatment for all of the disorders because it targets the cause while allopathy treats the effect,” says Dr. Manoj Kuriakose, a renowned homeopathic physician.

LIKE CURES LIKE

“The foundation of homoeopathy is the profound belief that the human body possesses the innate ability to heal itself,” points out Kamlesh D. Patel, popularly known as Daaji, guide of Heartfulness and President of Sri Ramachandra Mission.

Fundamentally, he says, homoeopathy is based on the idea that “like cures like.”

“Imagine a therapy that has been so precisely calibrated that it uses ingredients that can cause symptoms in a healthy individual to cure comparable conditions at the lowest possible dosage? It is a nuanced ballet designed to activate the body's inherent immunological responses,” he says.

Potentisation

Unconventional sources of homeopathic treatment include the herb arnica, white arsenic, and poison ivy. Homoeopaths undergo a transformation process called “potentisation,” in which they dilute these powerful substances with water or alcohol. “Here lies the marvel — the lower the dose, the more formidable the medicine,” explains Daaji.

“Homoeopathy medications are the exclusive source of physical energy vibrations derived from plants, minerals etc. They have a lower vibration frequency than we do, therefore they go through a process to enhance theirs. When these higher vibrations are brought into the body, they combine with the 70% water in the body to reach the target organ and restore the damaged vibration frequency, ensuring overall recuperation,” says Dr. Manoj Kuriakose.

delve deeper than surface symptoms

Heartfulness is quite similar to homoeopathy, feels Daaji. “It’s like discovering our truest or most authentic selves. Consider it a voyage that develops our consciousness. With more refined thinking and feelings, we become closer to our pristine, pure, and original state,” says Daaji adding, “When you visit a homoeopath, they delve deeply into your personal health history and ask you questions about more than simply your symptoms. They ask about your mental, emotional, and physical well-being.”

The Who & homeopathy

Take the case of lead vocalist of The Who, Roger Daltrey, who credits homoeopathy with saving his son’s life when the child had stomach problems at the age of nine months.

Homeopathy & King Charles

Interestingly, King Charles, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, had nominated Dr Michael Dixon, a pro-homeopathy GP, who has advocated faith healing and herbalism in his clinic, as head of the royal medical household. The appointment of a pro-homeopathy head of the royal medical household drew criticism from academics and experts.

Naturopathy

While both homeopathy and naturopathy believe in providing non-invasive treatments, naturopathy uses homeopathy as one of its many tools to treat patients. Dr Srikanth HS, Assistant Chief Medical officer, Jindal Nature Cure Institute says the collaborative nature of naturopathy, which integrates with conventional medicine, enhances the overall effectiveness of healthcare strategies. “Scientific studies have demonstrated the efficacy of these approaches in reducing inflammation and managing pain,” he points out, highlighting the close association both medical practices share.

Commonly prescribed homoeopathic medicines

1 Aconite: An excellent first-aid treatment for extreme anxiety, panic, and shock.

2 Arnica: This is the standard treatment for trauma, damage, and bruises.

3 Arsenicum: This is the go-to cure for food poisoning.

4 Magnesia phosphoric: It is used to treat all types of cramps, especially menstrual cramps.

5 Calendula: This remedy can be used for cold sores, mouth ulcers, cuts or burns.

6 Nux Vomica: It also works well for stomach upsets and headaches.

7 Hepar Sulphur: This is effective for extremely painful, infected wounds and abscesses.

According to statistics from the World Health Organization, homeopathy is practiced and is available in 40 out of 42 European nations.

Homoeopathy treats both the cause and the consequence, resulting in a comprehensive cure. Homoeopathy, in conjunction with allopathy, may be an effective complementary treatment for all of the disorders listed above because it targets the cause while allopathy treats the effect.” — Dr Manoj Kuriakose, a renowned homeopathic physician

“homeopathic treatment include the herb arnica, white arsenic, and poison ivy. Homoeopaths undergo a transformation process called “potentisation,” in which they dilute it with water or alcohol. — Daaji, guide of Heartfulness and President of Sri Ramachandra Mission

“Naturopathy which uses homeopathy as one of the tools for treatment stands out as an effective, cost-effective, and safe approach to healthcare for several reasons.” — Dr Srikanth, Jindal Nature Cure Institute