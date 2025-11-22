‘Thalaivar 173’ Makers Caution Public Against Fake Casting Calls

With fake casting calls increasing across the film industry, many celebrities and production houses have been issuing public warnings. The latest is Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), which is backing Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Thalaivar 173.

RKFI has alerted the public to avoid trusting any casting invitations circulated via email, text messages, or social media in their name. The company clarified that it has not appointed any casting agents for its projects and warned that legal action will be taken against anyone misusing their name. This is RKFI’s second warning this year, after similar fake casting posts misled aspiring actors a few months ago amid a wave of new Kamal Haasan project announcements.