 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

‘Thalaivar 173’ Makers Caution Public Against Fake Casting Calls

Hyderabad Chronicle
22 Nov 2025 9:14 PM IST

RKFI warns that no casting agents have been appointed for the film and urges the public to ignore scam messages

‘Thalaivar 173’ Makers Caution Public Against Fake Casting Calls
x
With fake casting calls increasing across the film industry, many celebrities and production houses have been issuing public warnings. The latest is Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), which is backing Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Thalaivar 173. (DC)

With fake casting calls increasing across the film industry, many celebrities and production houses have been issuing public warnings. The latest is Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), which is backing Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Thalaivar 173.

RKFI has alerted the public to avoid trusting any casting invitations circulated via email, text messages, or social media in their name. The company clarified that it has not appointed any casting agents for its projects and warned that legal action will be taken against anyone misusing their name. This is RKFI’s second warning this year, after similar fake casting posts misled aspiring actors a few months ago amid a wave of new Kamal Haasan project announcements.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
fake calls film industry kamal haasan 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X