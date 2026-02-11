Tension Between Bobby Deol And Alia Bhatt!

Bobby Deol got along like a house on fire with Ranbir Kapoor during the shooting of Animal, but he reportedly didn’t experience the same rapport with Ranbir’s wife, Alia Bhatt, while making Alpha. In fact, there was active conflict between the two actors on the sets of the Yash Raj project, say sources.

Alia plays the title role in Alpha while Bobby is the antagonist. Their inability to get along got so bad that producer Aditya Chopra had to intervene to get them to complete their work together, according to the grapevine.

The point of friction was apparently Alia’s practice of giving inputs during the shoot. She gave the director a bunch of suggestions for every scene, including those featuring Bobby. The senior actor objected to this, and put his foot down after a point, says an informed source.