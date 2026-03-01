Tense Times

PV Sindhu, coach stranded in Dubai

They are shaken after the explosion at the airport

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Sunday described a “tense and scary” situation at Dubai International Airport after an explosion occurred close to where she and her coach were staying amid an unfolding crisis. In a social media post, she said the ordeal was becoming “more frightening by the hour”

Sindhu, who is scheduled to compete at the All England Open Badminton Championships starting March 3, has been stranded at the airport since Saturday along with her Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama. “A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us,” Sindhu wrote on X.

She later confirmed that she and her support staff are safe and have been moved to a secure location.“We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities,” she said. Sindhu also thanked the Consulate General of India in Dubai and the Indian High Commission for their assistance during the crisis.

“For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle,” Sindhu wrote, adding, “Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected.” (PTI)

‘Deeply disturbing situation’

Actor Vishnu Manchu is worried for his family that lives in Dubai

Tollywood actor Vishnu Manchu is worried at what he described as a war-like situation that left his family shaken. Taking to social media platform X, Vishnu shared a video showing missiles streaking across the night sky. He said he could clearly see them being intercepted mid-air. The visuals, accompanied by loud explosion-like sounds, were deeply disturbing. He added that the intensity of the blasts caused the house they were staying in to shake.

Calling the incident extremely frightening, Vishnu spoke about its impact on his family, especially his young daughter, Ayra. He said she was terrified by the sudden explosions and tremors, adding that no child should ever have to experience such fear.

The actor also expressed gratitude to the UAE Defence Forces for ensuring civilian safety. He credited their swift response and security measures for protecting residents during the tense situation and thanked them for their dedication.

Reflecting on the episode, Vishnu said such moments are a stark reminder of how fragile life is. He urged people to value peace and prayed for a world free from conflict, hoping for everyone’s safety.

(BVS)

Sonal Chauhan seeks government help Wrties to PM Modi

Actor Sonal Chauhan has said she is stranded in Dubai after flight suspensions amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Taking to Instagram, the Jannat actor appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for assistance in returning home safely. She wrote: “Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and there is no clear way to return to India... I’m seeking the government’s guidance and support...I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return.”

(PTI)

Madhavan & family escape Dubai shutdown

They were in the US on holiday and plan to stay on till the situation improves

Actor R. Madhavan, his wife Sarita, and son Vedaant — who are Dubai residents — have avoided the impact of the current shutdown in the city. The actor and his family are presently holidaying away from Dubai. When contacted, Madhavan said, “We’re all fine, thank you so much for the concern. I am in the US with the family.”

Sources indicate that Madhavan and his family plan to remain in the US until normalcy returns to Dubai.

Former actor and Dubai resident Kalpana Iyer also confirmed that she is safe. (SKJ)