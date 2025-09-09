‘Telugu Is My Language, I’d Love to Do More Tollywood Films’

Veteran actress Zarina Wahab, who is shooting Raja Saab with Prabhas under Maruthi’s direction, lauded the cast and crew for their punctuality and professionalism. In a telephonic conversation with DC, she also shared her views on Bollywood’s disconnect with audiences and other industry trends.

Some excerpts from the conversation:

On working with Prabhas and director Maruthi

It was fantastic. The entire cast and crew were very punctual, and Maruthi is a wonderful young director who’s easy to work with. He’s very calm and knows exactly what he wants. We have completed about 99% of the film smoothly, and he never raised his voice. He brings out the best in his actors. He wants me to dub Raja Saab in both Hindi and Telugu, and I will.

On differences between South and Bollywood films

I’ve noticed a significant difference in how family is portrayed in South Indian films compared to Bollywood. In South cinema, family is at the core. Unfortunately, this is missing in Bollywood today. While I’ve loved working in both industries, I feel Bollywood has lost touch with audiences when it comes to such storytelling. I hope to see a resurgence of films that celebrate strong family bonds and values.

On the changes in Bollywood

“Pehle jaisi filmen dobara banana namumkin hai. Bollywood bikhar raha hai bikharta hi jayega.” [The kind of films we used to make in the past are hard to replicate today. Unfortunately, Bollywood seems to fragmenting, and will continue to do so.] We were lucky we entered Bollywood in the earlier era. If we had to enter now, we would not have got work.

On working down South

I’m grateful for the opportunity to work in Telugu films and look forward to more projects in the industry. I deeply appreciate the support of my friends, relatives, and my sister, who has always been there for me. When I’m shooting in Hyderabad, I stay with her. I love working in any language. Telugu is my language so I would love to work in Telugu films. I’m working with a great team; I'm looking forward to seeing how things unfold.