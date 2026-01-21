Telugu film industry Wants Revision of Movie Ticket Prices

Members of Telugu film industry plan to meet CM Revanth Reddy after his return from Davos, seeking a Government Order (GO) to hike movie ticket prices in general.

Producer-distributor Dil Raju said, “Our appeal is for a fixed, revised ticket rate for both big and small films on a long-term basis, instead of producers having to approach officials before the release of every film and rushing through approvals.” The move comes after the Telangana High Court mandated that applications for ticket hikes and other permissions must be submitted 90 days before release—a restriction not present in Andhra Pradesh. Industry insiders say this is challenging, as release dates often change at short notice, making compliance difficult.

Upcoming films likely affected include Peddi, Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara, Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Nani’s The Paradise, Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma, Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit, Nikhil’s Swayambhu, Sharwanand’s Biker, Ravi Teja’s next, and Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Tyson Naidu. “Big-ticket releases between March and May will definitely be hit,” Dil Raju noted. Discussions with the CM are expected by month-end, with the industry hopeful for a favourable outcome.