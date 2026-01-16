TBZ Marks Silver Jubilee in Hyderabad With New Store

Celebrating 25 years in Hyderabad, TBZ-The Original opened its new showroom at Himayat Nagar on January 16, adding another landmark address to the city. This is the brand’s third store in Hyderabad and its largest so far, following its outlets in Punjagutta and Kondapur.

The Himayat Nagar showroom showcases a wide spectrum of designs, ranging from traditional temple and heritage jewellery to contemporary, modern styles. Among the key highlights are the Bridal Collection and the Dohra Collection, a detachable jewellery concept that allows customers to rework pieces for different occasions. The collection reflects a growing preference among Hyderabad buyers for jewellery that is versatile and functional, rather than limited to single-use wear.

Actor Raashii Khanna, who inaugurated the showroom, expressed her appreciation in Telugu. “I personally love jewellery very much. I really liked the collection this time. Congratulations to TBZ for 25 wonderful years!” she said.

Talking about shifting consumer preferences, Kapil Budukh, Marketing Head, explained how the brand is adapting to younger audiences. “Today’s youth prefer lighter, versatile pieces—heavy jewellery is mainly reserved for weddings. Many view jewellery more as an investment than a personal accessory. Dohra, being detachable, allows them to customize pieces for multiple occasions. We were the first to introduce this concept in gold, and now we plan to launch it in diamonds,” he said.

Chairman and Managing Director Shrikant Zaveri noted that celebrating the silver jubilee in the ‘City of Pearls’ is a meaningful milestone. He reflected on TBZ’s journey from its first Hyderabad store in Punjagutta to the new Himayat Nagar location, stressing that the expansion is about deepening the brand’s long-standing relationship with the city.