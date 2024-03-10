Tamannaah's passion for work is inspiring

We were the first to tell you that Tamannaah plays a Naga Sadhu — Shiva Shakti — in the upcoming film Odela 2, directed by Ashok Teja. And on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, the filmmakers have revealed her look.The actress, who is currently shooting for the supernatural thriller in Varanasi, is seen in maroon and orange clothes walking along the ghats of Kashi, with a Dhamarukham in one hand and a staff in the other.There’s a prominent Shiva tilak on her forehead.The film’s writer Sampath Nandi says the actress has transformed herself for the part.“Even though she didn’t have much time to prepare, she observed several Sadhus and understood their body language. Her ability to transform is because of sheer talent,” says the writer. Even after so many years of experience, Tamannaah still likes to rehearse — shemakes sure that she gets herdialogues, and even dance moves right. “Perhaps it’s that quality that makes her asuperstar,” Sampath adds.This is the second time Sampath is working with the actress after Racha (2012).“The way she has evolved and raised the bar is phenomenal.Her passion for excellence remains the same and it is very inspiring,” he says.