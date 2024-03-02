Tamannaah to play Naga Sadhu

Sampath Nandi, who wrote the dialogues and screenplay for Odela Railway Station, shares that he has commenced shooting for the second instalment of the hit film directed by Ashok Teja. And the big news is that he has roped in Tamannaah as leading lady. Sampath says the supernatural horror thriller is set in Kashi. “We are glad to have Tamannaah on board. Her inclusion has taken the film to the next level,” he says.

“She plays a Naga Sadhu in the film, a Shiva Shakti role, a first for her,” says Sampath, who also bankrolls the project. “The character design and the story caught her attention. Apart from her character, the film’s genre — was something she had never before been part of, so she was excited.” The actress will soon undergo a makeover for her role.

Sampath says Odela 2 will be even more intense than the first part. “Many people asked me to develop the film into a franchise, and I was also looking for a hook point for the plot,” he adds.

The film will be shot for a month at Kashi. Ashok Teja will be directing Odela 2 too. When asked Sampath why he wasn’t directing, he replies that he has his hands full with other directorial commitments.

