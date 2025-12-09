Tamannaah To Play Jayashree In Shantaram Biopic

Tamannaah Bhatia will reprise the life and times of actress Jayashree opposite Sidhant Chatruvedi in the biopic of V Shantaram.

Jayashree, known for her work in unforgettable films like Dr Kotnis ki Amar Kahani, Shakuntala, Chandra Rao More and Dahej, remains one of the defining faces of early Indian cinema. Speaking about the role, Tamannaah said that while she was honoured, she also felt the weight of responsibility. “It is a great responsibility to portray a character rooted in one of the most influential eras of our cinema,” she said.

Jayashree, who was Shantaram’s second wife, married the filmmaker in 1941. The couple split in 1956 after having three children, including actor Rajshree.

Reflecting on the biopic, Tamannaah added: “Shantaram’s legacy that continues to shape generations, and decoding his universe has allowed me to witness the brilliance of the man behind the legend. Bringing a piece of that legacy to the screen is a special feeling. I am thankful to the makers for seeing me as Jayashree.”