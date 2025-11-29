 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Tamannaah Bags Coveted Role In V. Shantaram Biopic

Hyderabad Chronicle
29 Nov 2025 8:07 PM IST

The actor has been cast as Sandhya, the wife and muse of legendary filmmaker

Tamannaah Bags Coveted Role In V. Shantaram Biopic
x
Tamannaah Bhatia.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has struck gold in Telugu cinema, is gradually making her mark in Bollywood as well. The actor has been cast as Sandhya, the wife and muse of legendary Marathi filmmaker V Shantaram, in his upcoming biopic. Siddhant Chaturvedi will play Shantaram.

Sandhya, who passed away earlier this year, starred in many of Shantaram’s classics, including Navrang, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje, Do Aankhen Barah Haath, and Jal Bin Machli Nritya Bin Bijli. She was renowned for her exceptional dancing skills. Known for her own dancing prowess, Tamannaah will be performing to Sandhya’s iconic chartbusters in the biopic, which is being directed by Abhijeet Deshpande.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
tamannaah bhatia siddhant chaturvedi 
India 
subhash k jha
About the Authorsubhash k jha

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X