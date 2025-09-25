Talk Of The Town Below

Rumour mill buzz



The latest whisper doing the rounds is that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been sidelined in Tollywood — ala Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood exit — because filmmakers are more loyal to the Akkinenis! A top filmmaker, speaking strictly off the record, quipped, “Nobody wants to ruffle Nagarjuna’s feathers. He hasn’t ever said ‘don’t sign Samantha’ but we filmmakers want to be on his side.”



Lock, key & integrity



Businessman SG locked up his home carefully before leaving town — only to realise days later that he urgently needed his passport. He asked his housekeeper to break open the room door. The housekeeper brought in a locksmith, but the locksmith refused point-blank, suspicious that the housekeeper was trying to pull a fast one. Even when SG himself spoke to him, the locksmith wouldn’t budge: “How do I know you’re the owner?” he retorted.

In an age of insider-led robberies, such integrity is rare — and this locksmith deserves a round of applause.



High wheels, high drama



India’s luxury car scene is back in the spotlight. After Dulquer Salmaan’s tax-evasion row and Hyderabad’s supercar scam, businessman Basharat Ahmed Khan, owner of Gachibowli’s Car Lounge, now faces accusations in a Rs 100-crore customs racket. He allegedly sold high-end cars to former and sitting ministers, actors and rich businessmen at “special prices” — in other words total tax evasion. Those who bought from him are checking with lawyers on how to safegurad themselves and not make it in the news! We hear few film stars are under the radar.



Night out, nasty turn



A night of revelry at Mad Club and Kitchen spiraled into chaos when a bill dispute erupted into violence. Three bouncers and four customers landed in hospital, while viral clips of the melee have Hyderabad’s party circles buzzing louder than the DJ.

The cops are already giving pub owners hell with unexpected raids, saying it’s a ‘drug bust’.



Manoj Manchu turns a corner



After that very public spat where Manoj Manchu was seen pleading with his father and brother for the chance to live with dignity — and meeting with no response — it now seems the family has decided to let bygones be bygones.

Who was spotted recently at Qutub Shahi tombs in a breezy floral dress posing for pictures? Debutante Imanvi Esmail, who will soon romance Prabhas in Fauji.



What is the talk in BJP party circles in Delhi and Hyderabad? MP K. Vishweswar Reddy’s generous offering of an Ashta Lakshmi Chandra Vanka gold ornament, weighing 535 grams and worth over Rs 65 lakh to the deity in Tirupati.



When did Radhika Tanguturi make a name for herself as a philanthropist? One knew of her as a wedding decor person but now she’s branched into charitable causes and is receiving awards.



Where is GRAMMY nominated sitar maestro Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan performing? At Leela Hyderabad on Saturday.



Wicked Whisper



The richest businessman in town currently is Megha Krishna Reddy. But there’s another businessman who is also doing extremely well and his wealth may soon cross that of Megha.

Friends are calling them Hyderabad’s Ambani and Adani!