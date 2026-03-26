Talk of the Town

Inexpensive, yet stylish

Always one to turn heads with her understated fashion sense, Allu Sneha Reddy proves that style doesn’t need to be loud to be noticed. She never tries too hard. Credit is due to her stylist as well. Recently, she was spotted in a simple Zara top priced at around Rs 2,000, and at another wedding, she wore a Benarasi saree costing less than Rs 20,000 — and yet outshining many others present there.

It’s a reminder that expensive doesn’t always mean beautiful. Spending lakhs on designer labels like Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, or Manish Malhotra doesn’t necessarily guarantee better looks or style — their price tags are ridiculous.

Even Chiranjeevi, who not only looked great but also delivered a blockbuster with his recent film Mana Shankar Vara Prasad, kept it simple. Interestingly, the shirts he wore in the hit songs were reportedly from regular brands, costing just a few thousand rupees — further proving that good style is about choice, not cost.

Our top cop may be...

There is a lot of social activity in Hyderabad’s power circles. Catch-ups, plenty of quiet conversations, and just enough visibility to keep things interesting. With the DGP chair set to open up soon, the rounds have picked up pace. Soumya Mishra is being seen, heard, and noted. As B Shivdhar Reddy moves on by April-end, the timelines are tight.

Three names. One chair. Others being talked about are C.V. Anand (1991 batch) and Vinayak Prabhakar Apte (1994 batch).

If a woman is chosen, it will go down in history.

Truly a do-gooder

Dr Sivaranjini is fast becoming a thorn in the side of pharmaceutical companies. She is perhaps the only doctor with the courage to call out their alleged wrongdoings — unlike many who remain entangled in the system, often benefiting from it.

Fearless and outspoken, she has taken to social media to question and expose major pharma players. Reports suggest she was even threatened with a legal notice by a leading company, but instead of backing down, she went public — naming and calling them out, with a bold “How dare you.”

It’s rare to see such defiance especially doctors are warned by vested interests to turn a blind eye when wrongdoing is evident.

Partners fall out

Hyderabad’s event circuit has a bit of off-stage drama brewing. Hyderabad Talkies, known for pulling off big-ticket shows like A. R. Rahman concerts and the glitzy Miss World association, is suddenly making news for reasons beyond the stage.

Word is, partners Deepthi and Sai are not quite on the same page and things are edging towards a split. All of this, just as an Ilaiyaraaja event is around the corner.

Sandal story

The moment Pawan Kalyan stepped out, the camera zoomed in on his sandals. The internet had already labelled them expensive designer wear. Reality check? They’re from Cesare Paciotti. Premium, but not quite the wild price tags doing the rounds.

Pawan Kalyan too is known to be simple, not extravagant.

Wedding Watch

It’s set to be a packed weekend at Alankrita Resort. Monika and Jitender Agarwal are hosting daughter Isha’s wedding there. The family behind Jai Durga Furnishings is known for doing things well, so think scale, style, and a fair bit of sparkle.

Who is celebrating her 50th birthday in Koh Samui? Neeta Kumar. After Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna set the tone, the guest list has only grown more familiar.

What has caught on like crazy in the city? Mahjong madness. Just about everyone is signing up for the classes and enjoying learning the game.

When it comes to treating injuries that require precise stitching — especially on the face — Dr. Sudhakar Prasad is a trusted name. Known for his exceptional skill, he is currently in the spotlight for successfully performing a surgery on actor Ram Charan’s eyelid after the latter’s recent injury. Nobody likes injury scars on the face, more actors!

Where does actor Prabhas plan to have a second home? Rumour is Italy. He apparently loves the place and has invested in a beautiful home there.

Why was actor Bhumi Pednekar in Kolkulapalli recently? This wasn’t a quick stop for photos. She spent time looking at how the Community Pure Water initiative is making a difference. Clean drinking water may sound basic, but its impact runs deep — better health, less daily struggle, kids staying in school. Bhumi is passionate about educating people on pure drinking water.

Wicked whisper

Many Hyderabadis who invested in Dubai real estate are now in depression. After the Iran-US-Isreal conflict the market there has crashed, may take many years to pick up again. Our folks who invested apparently borrowed money at huge interest rates hoping to triple their profit