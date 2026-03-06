Talk of the Town

Make stylists accountable

The stylist behind Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Madanna during their recent wedding festivities deserves a pat. The couple looked very good — traditional but also refreshingly unique. Every outfit made a statement without screaming for attention. Each look stood out. Each ensemble had personality. Now that’s styling.

Makes you think — maybe people should start looking beyond the big, flashy Mumbai names and scout for talent that actually curates instead of copy-pastes. Take Anahita Shroff for instance — easily one of the most coveted stylists in the country right now. Word on the fashion grapevine is she charges astronomical fees. To be fair, her work for Isha Ambani is spectacular — impeccable, truly world-class. But for the Manthena wedding in Udaipur — the Rajus shelled out a princely sum to the stylists, but their ‘look’ was exactly the same as what the Ambani family wore for their younger son Ananth’s wedding. Similar, clothes, similar jewels...

Mr Raju, after spending such staggering amounts, should have insisted on ‘original’ look — if you’re paying couture-level fees, shouldn’t the styling be couture in imagination too? Also, we hear the stylists get a commission from the designers if their clothes are worn, ditto from jewelers too, so they make good commissions apart from the styling fee. So the least they can do is bring fresh vision to the table.

Ugly accusation

For any man, allegations of sexual misconduct can destroy his image and that’s what happened to the TTD chairman BR Naidu. He was squirming after the ugly allegations of him being caught in a compromising position with a woman went viral. His defence was rather amusing — he’s usually calm and pious looking but this time he imitated Allu Arjun from Pushpa saying “Taggede Ledu” further adding that woman and he were family friends for 30 years. That still doesn’t explain the intimate kiss he was caught in, though he swears he’s a victim of AI fake videos.

The big question is who planted that camera and caught the act? Some say it’s a person he trusted the most — the fallout was over promised money not being paid.

Chocolatier from our city

Hyderabadi girl Silpa Loka Reddy, who now lives in the US, has come up with a chocolate venture, Cocomelt. Passionate about how food makes people feel, she is reimagining indulgence with minimally processed, whole ingredients. Her philosophy is simple — no “chemistry experiments,” no sugar crashes — just thoughtfully crafted chocolate that balances sugars with fiber, fats and proteins for steady energy.

In a market crowded with unhealthy processed sweets, Silpa’s focus on nourishment as much as flavour makes her brand one to watch. With Cocomelt, she proves that cravings and clean eating can go hand in hand.

Most talked-about man

Businessman Sridhar Reddy has people singing his praises, making many wonder ‘why?’. Members of YPO aren’t just impressed — they’re genuinely enamored by his vision and drive. Seen here at a party hosted by Allu Arjun, he strikes a confident pose with his partner.

Samantha, Sobhita MIA at starry weddings

Tollywood circles are buzzing over the noticeable absence of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala from two of the season’s biggest celebrations — the weddings of Allu Sirish–Nayanika and Vijay Deverakonda – Rashmika Mandanna. While several industry stars attended both events, the two actresses stayed away, fuelling speculation.

Rumour is Samantha wanted to avoid the Akkineni family and Shobita was feeling a bit under the weather.

Who, What, When, Where and Why

Who Who is coming up with a fabulous wellness centre on the city outskirts soon? Mallika Reddy. She has lined up some of the finest experts in the field to serve on her board of consultants, signalling that this upcoming space is set to make a serious mark on the wellness map.

What made Allu Sirish standout as a groom — the diamond studded choker necklace he wore for one of his functions!

When was our city craftsman GhanShyam Sarode felicitated by Nita Ambani? Recently at a Swadesh event where she honoured few of the country’s master artisans.

Where did one see NTR Jr’s wife Pranati, taking pictures and a video of the items on display? At a recent art show that showcased tableware at Supraja’s Rao’s art gallery.

Why was actor Chiranjeevi worried when Dubai was targeted during the Iran-US-Israel war? Because his youngest daughter Sreeja stays in Dubai with her two young daughters. Thankfully she’s safe.