Talk of the town

Celebrations this week

Shooter Kynan Chenai’s marriage with Ria Rajeshwari Kumari from the Patiala royal family, was four days of celebrations — in Delhi and Hyderabad. The decor for the cocktails dinner, curated by mom Dinaz was stunning.

Wonder why people are hung up on calling international singers or the filmi ones, the band at this party, from Bangalore, was excellent. They played lovely music with most of the guests on the dance floor shaking a leg.

Another party hosted by Darius and Ambha was super fun too — all the outstaion guests were present, lovely music and food. Lord Karan Bilimoria was one of the star guests. People were hoping to see actor Sanjay Dutt, who’s a good friend of Darius, but he wasn’t there.

While all the Hyderabadi guests were well turned out, the bride’s side family from Patiala stood out — looked very regal.

Actor Allu Arjun and wife Sneha hosted a lavish celebration for brother Allu Sirish and his fiance Naynika. With a healthy sprinkling of film industry regulars in attendance, the party had glamour written all over it. However, what stood out was this: the city’s ladies came dressed to outshine. Clad in top-tier designer labels, sky-high heels, micro minis, off-shoulder silhouettes and daring backless numbers, they owned the spotlight. The film actresses in comparison looked rather plain! By the way, what was all the fuss about actor Ram Charan being at the party? Netizens went into overdrive because Charan is currently observing the Swami Ayyappa deeksha — a period when devotees traditionally avoid parties and places associated with alcohol and indulgence.

But Sirish quickly set the record straight: Charan, he said, arrived well before the main crowd gathered, and before any wine or non-vegetarian fare was served — and left. He didn’t party!

Another wedding, was that of Komatireddy Mohan Reddy’s daughter. The Komati Reddy brothers are quite a few, but the two popular ones are the minister and his MLA brother.The guest list included just about every powerful, wealthy person in the city — CM Revanth Reddy, BRS leader T. Harish Rao, veteran leader Jana Reddy and many politicians from BJP party as well. What stood out here is all the politicians are hugging and smiling when meeting each other, but in the newspaper, all we read is them abusing each other!

YFLO’s 20th anniversary, under Chairperson Pallavi Jain, drew the city’s influential women for an evening of leadership dialogue and social sparkle. Many of the past FLO chairperson’s were honoured along with city achievers like Mahima Datla, Sindhura Narayana, Swapna Dutt, Jayanti Reddy, Miheeka Daggubati... However, in the spotlight, as always was Pinky Reddy.

Star of the week

Designer Anushree Reddy has long been celebrated for her exquisite couture, but Hyderabad is now buzzing about her newest creative leap — wedding décor. And if recent events are anything to go by, she’s decorating her way into an entirely new league.

Her styling for the engagement of Meenakshi Group chairman’s son Karthik with Esshitha, was nothing short of spectacular — elegant, imaginative and flawlessly executed. From dreamy florals to mood lighting that transformed the venue, every detail bore her signature aesthetic.

Brimming with fresh ideas and known for delivering exactly what she envisions, Anushree is fast becoming the city’s go-to name for bespoke celebrations.

Who congratulated Dr GV Rao on Padma Shri honour? Nobel Laureate Barry Marshall.

What is it that actor Venkatesh does to look so fit and young? Spotted him at a recent wedding reception, he looked like a 30 year old! In fact in films, maybe because of his roles, he looks his age of a 55 plus man! But off-screen, he’s dashing.

When did T Aditya Reddy and actor Vijay Devarkonda become good friends? Apparently they play pickle ball together. Aditya was one of the few from the city to get invited to Vijay Devarkonda-Rashmika’s wedding in Udaipur.

Where was Bobby Khandari last week? At Vantara! As we all know her niece is marrying cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son, and the Ambanis hosted their family at Vantara celebrating the to-be-married couple. If you are guests of the Ambanis, surely the stay will be magical!

Why do wealthy men buy Lamborghinis, speed recklessly and end up losing control, causing accidents? They are fast becoming a menace on the roads