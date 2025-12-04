Talk of the Town

Lionel Messi vs Revanth Reddy

What was meant to be “Lionel Messi in Hyderabad” has quickly morphed into “Lionel Messi vs Revanth Reddy.” When the two step onto the pitch, it won’t just be a friendly match — it’ll be the year’s grandest collision of sport, spectacle, and political swagger. Hyderabad loves drama, and this one is set to score big. Revanth Reddy will make history as perhaps the first young CM to have played with none other than the GOAT, Messi.

The pre-party plot twist

Hyderabad’s party circuit is buzzing — and slightly panicking. Cyberabad Police have dropped the season’s least-fun announcement: no New Year bash without a permit, and the deadline is December 21. Event organisers are scrambling like sequins at a midnight countdown, because one missing form could flip a glam soirée into a cancelled disaster. Right now, the city’s most-asked question isn’t “Where’s the party?” It’s “Did you get the permit?”

IAS chairs, IPS names

Will the IAS officers have the last laugh or will it be the IPS fraternity? Members of both services are waiting with bated breath the outcome of the recent notices that was issued to the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary GAD, over posting of IPS officers in the posts meant for IAS officers. While the practice has continued for several years, rather decades, with IPS officers being posted to RTC, Civil Supplies, Vigilance and Home and even HYDRAA — despite the fact that these posts have nothing to do with policing — all eyes are on the reply the state government will give to the High Court by December 10. The state government is likely to take a stand that shortage of IAS officers is why they posted IPS officers. But will that reply be enough? Presently, senior IPS officers CV Anand is posted as Special CS, Home, Shikha Goel to Vigilance and Stephen Ravindra in Civil Supplies. As a heated debate is going on in both services, the IAS fraternity is at least happy on one count — at least the matter was raised in the court of law as they feel it’s high time it be settled once and for all.

Samantha’s secret to stillness

Fresh off her intimate December 1 wedding with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu just shared an unseen, heart-melting moment — this time with her yoga teacher and friend Shilpa Reddy. In her note, she thanked Shilpa for introducing her to meditation:“You have changed my life in more ways than you know… those 15 minutes shifted the course of my life.” A sprinkle of gratitude, a shimmer of calm — and another luminous glimpse into Samantha’s new chapter.

Where did people laugh at two men who looked 70+ but wore thick black wigs? At a recent wedding, the contrast was so stark, it became a gentle reminder that ageing gracefully is always the better look.

Which is the latest hotel to launch in Hyderabad? Hilton’s new Genome Valley Resort & Spa.

Who is a pro in mahjong? Ashu Chenoy. Many from the city request her to give them coaching lessons.

Why is HPS Begumpet on cloud nine? Rear Admiral Srinivas Maddula, its distinguished alumnus, has taken charge as Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Foreign Cooperation & Intelligence).

WHEN was Hilton’s new Genome Valley Resort & Spa launched in Hyderabad? On Thursday.

WHAT did Rashmika say about her wedding plans with Vijay Deverakonda? “I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage.”