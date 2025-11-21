Talk of the Town

Big guns in Tollywood are whispering that Rajamouli’s Varanasi may just be his first flop? They feel Priyanka Chopra is the wrong choice, and the trailer just confirmed their thoughts. Her sari clad, fighter look didn’t impress.

But guys, SSR has bigger plans. With PC he’s banking on international recognition for the film. See how he took RRR to the Oscars! He’s tasted global fame!

However, what may hurt SSR this time is him calling himself an atheist, and taking a dig at Lord Hanuman — something that hasn’t gone down well with fans. His upcoming Varanasi —with Mahesh Babu playing a Ram-inspired role — leans on the Ramayana! So much for being an atheist! With a Rs 1000-crore film riding on him, Rajamouli has a year to calm the storm.

Upasana’s IIT talk sparks eye-rolls

Looks like Upasana Konidela has landed herself in a mini storm. Ram Charan’s better half recently took the stage at IIT Hyderabad to speak about women’s health, egg freezing and financial independence. Instead of applause, she’s getting roasted by sections of the medical community and the internet, who found her comments “tone deaf” and out of touch with real-world struggles. Many doctors have been calling her out.

Sudha’s next venture

Ladies, you can put those wellness-spa world tours on pause. Our very own Megha Sudha is bringing a top-of-the-line wellness retreat to the outskirts of the city. And knowing Sudha—who has travelled the globe sampling the finest spas —you can be sure that what she’s creating will easily rival the best.

Bahrain wedding

Ayush and Savar’s Bahrain wedding was a riot of colour — every corner burst with vibrant umbrellas, sparkling bangles, cheerful fans and creative candles, picture-perfect at every turn. The energy was infectious, with family and friends dancing nonstop. Groom’s parents Richa and Rajesh Malik of Malik Cars dazzled in their rainbow-bright outfits, matching the festive mood. With fabulous food, breathtaking décor and music that never let the vibe dip, this celebration was all laughter and no pause.

Intelligence Chief breaks tradition

Mahesh Laddha, who previously had successful stints in NIA and CRPF, took the entire fraternity by surprise as he was the one who briefed the media about the killings of Maoists once the operation was over. In the past, no state intelligence chief (even in united AP) has ever addressed the media as it is usually done by the DGP or the local SP. But this time around, looks like CM Chandrababu Naidu chose Laddha to brief the media about the anti-Maoist ops.

Otherwise, a soft spoken Laddha is known to keep a very low profile..

Quiet scandal at HRC

One of the most troubling stories quietly slipping under the radar is the fate of the thoroughbred racehorses relocated from the Hyderabad Race Club to a private farm in Madhya Pradesh. Several of them reportedly died due to neglect. The HRC Committee of Stewards owes the racing community an explanation but they are mum. Fingers are being pointed at Suresh Paladugu, said to have operated with the backing of one Khaja from HRC. With a major cover-up allegedly underway, details will never be known.

Avid horse owners from Mumbai Turf Club were discussing this and were shocked how the Hyderabad Race Club is not talking of any action to be taken. Even animal activists are mum.

Those who are unaware, thoroughbreds are beauties, looked after like royalty. For them to meet this fate is tragic, the culprits must be punished.

Who, what, when, where,why

Who are this week’s insta stars? The next-gen JC brothers, Pavan and Ashmit, who seem to be stepping into their own spotlight. Suddenly their reels have been turning up frequently on Instagram, showcasing their work and personalities. Looks like they are preparing for the next elections already.

What caused a big fight between two best friends who are now not on talking terms? Everyone in social circles is curious to know.

When actor Nagarjuna decided to drop the defamation case against minister K Surekha, nobody was surprised because it’s sensible not to take on powerful people

Where were all the Rajus this weekend? In Udaipur attending Peter Raju’s family wedding. Apparently his brother in the US is a trillionaire, and his child’s wedding was truly extravagant. Some said Jennifer Lopez performed at one of the functions. And the entire family was dressed in Sabyasachi designs.

Why is Tirupati Reddy in the news? This billionaire seems to have captured the city’s attention with an ostentatious wedding. Partner of former MP Ranjit Reddy, Tirupati Reddy recently celebrated his son’s wedding in grand style, with a guest list featuring the city’s best-known names. That’s when many realised just how substantial his wealth and influence is.