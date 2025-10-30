Talk of the Town

Global footprint

Sudha Reddy joined the Advisory Board of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. Word is several international platforms are also wooing her, impressed by her commitment to every cause she takes up — from breast cancer awareness to UNICEF initiatives and the Miss World Foundation.

Big loss

Ladies who went berserk buying silver at Rs 1.90 lakh per kg, believing rumours (spread by silver traders) that it will touch Rs 7 lakh soon, are now staring at huge loss as silver has crashed to Rs 1.40 lakh per kg now. We told you last week one lady bought 100 kgs, now she’s staring at a huge loss!

The gift hierarchy

A leading pharma company sent out its Diwali hampers to many in the city but wasn’t just about festive cheer — it was a clear corporate classification. Guests were neatly slotted into categories A, B, C and beyond, depending on their importance quotient.

The A-listers unwrapped hampers worth over Rs 40,000, while those lower on the list received progressively leaner treats — with the final category settling for a modest Rs 1,500 box.

So, if you’ve received one… You now know exactly where you stand!

Udaipur Calling

Pastels pressed and sherwanis steamed — Hyderabad’s style set is Udaipur-bound for the Umang Tolasaria–Rachana celebrations on November 1–2. Heritage suites over Lake Pichola are booked, couture trunks are landing at the Oberoi and the Leela, and jewellers are on standby for polki touch-ups and clasp fixes. Expect chartered jets, personalised mehendi trays, monogrammed parasols, and a modern-Rajasthan welcome menu (saffron burrata, bajra bites, gulkand gelato). Sundowners under jharokhas will flow into a sangeet staged with cinematic precision — mirrorwork couture, live percussion, and a vintage-royal-but-no-clichés brief.

VIP weddings

Hyderabad’s power crowd was out in full force this week. Srikanth Reddy, the nephew of former Home Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, tied the knot with Jhansi in a ceremony attended by prominent members of the BRS. K. T. Rama Rao, Harish Rao and a long list of loyalists turned up, many in classic silk and festive finery. The gathering felt less like a family function and more like a quiet party reunion for the party’s top tier.





At another lavish venue, Anish Reddy, son of MLC Anji Reddy, married Sri Mahee. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy dropped in for the celebrations, his brief appearance adding weight to the ceremony. The guest list included senior leaders and family friends who made sure the festivities felt both political and personal.





In a quieter but noticeable moment, Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy attended the reception for the son of Chief Secretary Rama Krishna Rao. His visit was brief and understated, but it signalled courtesy across political lines.





But the wedding that stole the show was N Gautam Reddy-Sangeeta’s daughter’s wedding. The decor was mindboggling, a beautiful temple town kinda structure and the guest list included the city’s rich, famous, powerful... all top politicians, across all parties, film personalities, top lawyers, businessmen socialites...





Who in actor Mahesh Babu’s family in entering films? His niece, Jaanvi Swarup, daughter of Manjula Ghattamaneni. They say success skips a generation, it eluded Manjula, so maybe her daughter will achieve super success in films.

What is the next step for the super speciality Yashodha hospitals chain? We hear they are going in for an IPO soon and will rake in big investment.

When is Madhu Jain’s son’s wedding in Goa? In December and all her close friends are all set to fly to Goa.

Where did people spot actor J and his socialite friend and then conclude that there’s an extra special friendhsip between the two!

Why is actor Chiranjeevi hopping mad these days? Because of the vulgar deepfake video on him circulating and tarnishing his image. His song ‘meesala pilla’ is a big hit but people are talking more about the deepfake video despite knowing it’s fake! Worse still, it’s was circulated. People are perverse!