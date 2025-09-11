Talk of the Town

Varun, a misfit for brand endorsement

Brands shell out crores of rupees to get actors to strut the ramp and push their labels, but truth be told, many of these celebs don’t give two hoots. Case in point: Varun Dhawan recently walked for a luxury label at Falaknuma Palace. The organisers went all out — an elaborate show capped with dinner on the iconic 101-seater table. It was a perfect setting.

But after the show, Varun, when asked to talk about the brand and his association, was overheard saying cheekily, ‘Because they paid me so much…’ Talk about zero respect.

Hope brands realise this and stop wasting money on such actors.

VD-Rashmika engagement in October?

Tollywood is abuzz with rumors that Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna could be tying the knot… well, getting engaged first — in October! Their respective fans are delighted. Insiders say Rashmika has been close to Vijay’s family for a while now. Contrary to whispers about a Dubai engagement ring, both stars reportedly prefer traditional engagement and marriage ceremonies where both their families and close friends are present.

Must say their love seems to have a strong footing, especially with Rashmika’s career graph soaring at an all-time high while Vijay is waiting for that elusive hit. Looks

Sampat Meena makes headlines again

Women IPS officers across the country have reason to celebrate — Sampat Meena, who led the probe in the Unnao rape case, has been promoted as Special Director in the CBI. A 1994-batch Jharkhand-cadre officer, Meena, is only the second woman to hold the post after Archana Sundaram. Trailblazing from the start — she was Ranchi’s first woman SSP — Meena has consistently championed women’s issues and human rights. As IG, CID, she spearheaded Operation Muskaan, rescuing and rehabilitating over 700 missing children.

The city will turn Pink

Hyderabad’s social scene isn’t just about glitz and glam. The upcoming Pink Power Run is a serious cause — breast cancer awareness, spearheaded by Sudha Reddy. She is leaving no stone unturned to make the event a success, rolling out campaigns, promos...Celebrities and wellness icons like Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri and Miss Asia 2025 Gravidez are taking part too — they will join thousands of runners.

Talking of social service, one hears the Hetero pharma group is coming up with a fabulous cancer hospital where treatment for the less privileged will be totally free. Wonderful gesture.

Who, What, When, Where and Why

Who was spotted in the airport, walking together, perhaps even taking the same flight out? Actors Sushant and Malvika Nair.

What is the advantage of being friends with the Bobby-Archie team and Purple Martinee team — Shweta Sethia and Nitya? They are the go-to people for guest listing and hosting of events, and the city’s socialites keep getting fabulous gift hampers from them.

When did people hear Swati Kantamani give a talk and since then have been praising her for her CSR activities!

Where is Shruti DK planning a fab birthday bash for hubby Suman’s milestone birthday?

Why is everyone suddenly in awe of Neelima Divi. She is the ‘toast of the season’.

Wicked Whisper Jewellry shop owners are relieved after a politician has been put to pasture — all the powers have vanished overnight. Apparently, in jewellery stores, the politician’s aide would pick expensive jewellery and say, “Put the bill as party fund”, and walk away.