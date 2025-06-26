Election buzz at Secunderabad Club! The race for president and committee members is heating up, and the contenders are pulling out all the stops to gather support. In the spotlight are Rahul Rao and Lulu vying for the president’s chair. While Lulu is old-school, and at 70 plus many feel it’s time to retire and not keep aspiring for posts, Rahul Rao is youthful and brimming with fresh ideas. Members are hoping he’ll inject some much-needed energy into the club, especially for its growing tribe of young patrons.





Filmmaker Dil Raju is crying hoarse telling his fraternity it’s time to rein in stars and directors and not let them go overboard with demands as it’s the poor producer who has to pay. But what is the point just complaining, the big names have to be called out. Rajamouli’s remuneration is said to be `100 cr +, and Mahesh Babu is charging another crazy amount for his film with Rajamouli. Agreed Rajamouli delivers hits but some day law of equals will catch up and if the film fails, the producer is finished. Even old actors like Chiranjeevi are charging `60 cr per film! Apparently only Balakrishna is reasonable, doesn’t burden the producer and he delivers hits 9 out of 10 times.



Niharika Konidela, always in the limelight — whether it’s film sets or personal headlines — is once again the talk of the town. Post her 2023 divorce, the rumour mills are spinning, and daddy Naga Babu didn’t mince words. He candidly admitted his judgment was off the first time, but said Niharika’s calling the shots now. This time, she’s in full control of the script.



Power bureaucrat Amrapali Kata is back in the game! After nearly a decade of cadre confusion, the CAT (Central Administra-tive Tribunal, not the feline) has ruled in her favour, clearing the way for her to rejoin the Telangana cadre. The previous centre-led posting to Andhra Pradesh has officially been paused.



Who, What, When, Where and Why



Who is back on insta? Billionaire businessman PP Reddy. He was off the radar for a while but now videos of him and his grand life are back on social media.



What is the new business venture many socialites are starting? Marriage bureau. We hear Amrit Singh and Vinita Reddy have joined the fray. Earlier it was Aparna and Padma Reddy. Some say it’s a good business, but more importantly it’s a great help for many parents who are unable to find matches for their children. If professionals can connect them to good families, it’s a blessing.



When is a rich Telugu businessman’s son’s film releasing? We hear daddy dear has funded the entire project. Watch this space.



Where are most Hyderababdis spotted holidaying now? In London.



Celebrations:

Chamundi loves celebrations and when it’s his own, ít will be memorable. The ever popular host rang in his birthday with a bash that brought together the city’s who’s who. Good vibes, great company and classic Chamundi charm.

Srimani and Srinagi threw a heartwarming bash for their parents, Sambasiva Rao and Hemalatha, celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary in style. Here’s to a love story that keeps shining through the decades!