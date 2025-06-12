Talk Of The Town

Chatter on the digital grapevine is all about a rather uncanny deepfake doing the rounds. None other than Asaduddin Owaisi appears to be speaking fluent English (yes, really!) and cheerfully endorsing an online scheme promising a tidy daily profit of Rs 53,000. That raised enough eyebrows to spark a full-blown cybercrime probe. Adding to the surrealism? AI-generated cameos of Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukesh Ambani, Narayana Murthy, and Big B himself — looking for all the world like co-brand ambassadors of this curious investment carnival.

Startup alert! Tushar Raj, Ashish Anand, and Pratish Raj of sports-tech startup Machaxi have raised a cool $1.5 million from Rainmatter, Zerodha’s investment arm and none other than badminton legend Prakash Padukone. The aim? To take their AI-powered grassroots coaching game on the road, literally, from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. Looks like India’s sports training scene is about to get a digital makeover with real muscle.

The Telugu film circuit is buzzing for all the wrong reasons. Singer Mangli’s birthday celebration at Tripura Resorts, Chevella, turned headline-worthy when the police dropped in uninvited — and not for cake. A drug bust ensued, with several celebs caught in the fray.

Tollywood can cry hoarse denying their involvement with drugs, but the truth is it is rampant among them — from big to small players in the fraternity, they do indulge in them.

Our golden girl P.V. Sindhu is off exploring Vietnam, sharing vacay snaps that are nothing short of dreamy. Think crystal waters, laughter by the lake, and a splash of colour that could make a rainbow look subdued. That’s how champions recharge — one blissful backdrop at a time.

It was an evening wrapped in warmth and nostalgia as the Pestonjee siblings — Cherry, Maniza, Jasmine, and Kaizad — hosted a charming celebration to mark their parents’ 60th wedding anniversary. The guest list sparkled with family friends and familiar faces from the Parsi community, all raising a toast to a love that’s stood the test of time.

Srimani and Srinagi are gearing up for a glittering celebration of their own parents’ diamond anniversary later this month. Another grand affair, another remarkable milestone — and more memories waiting to be made!

Finally the organisers of Miss World event in the city got to the bottom of Miss England’s allegations and it turns out the whispers were true. Two well connected men in the city did cross boundaries when interacting with her at the party. The 2 men are keeping a low profile for the time being, hoping the matter is soon forgotten.

Who

What

When

Where

Why

Who has stepped into politics recently? Cricketer Azahruddin’s son Asad. He’s joined the Congress party and dad Azhar says he’s very proud of his son joining public service.

What is the good news for women now? The Supreme Court has ruled that a divorced woman who hasn’t remarried can claim her ex-husband’s property. She will also receive `50,000 per month as permanent alimony, with a 5% hike every two years.

When did Allu Arjun get swapped outta two projects? After he confirmed his movie with Atlee.

Where are Varun Tej and Lavanya on vacation? The soon-to-be parents are enjoying the Maldives’ island atmosphere and joy!

Why was Rana Daggubati missing at Akhil’s wedding reception.

Wicked Whisper

Babus are buzzing that Rajat Sharma really dodged a bullet by escaping the scrutiny. He was quite the player with KLIS, but when the scam hit, he got transferred faster, then retired and is totally MIA now.