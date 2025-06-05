Talk of the Town

Sudha Reddy is flying high. With her latest feather being the Miss World Global Ambassador title, she’s hogging the international spotlight too. But not everyone’s cheering. Her growing presence across social circuits and headlines are ruffling some feathers. Their criticism has gotten back to Sudha, and she’s livid. However, she is no soft target, though for now she plans to ignore it.

Stepping away from her busy agenda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu stirred up quite the chatter on social media with her serene escape to Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, a secluded desert retreat nestled in the Liwa area of Abu Dhabi.

In a vibrant ripple of change, IAS officer Dr V S Alagu Varshini has ignited a spark, directing Gurukul school principals to have students participate in cleaning activities, including tidying up toilets and hostel rooms, as part of their daily routine in welfare hostels and classrooms. In the midst of a fervent exchange, the IAS officer proclaimed that there lay no impropriety in students cleaning toilets. It’d be fantastic if the bureaucrat actually walked the talk!.

How silly is it for an actress, Kalpika Ganesh, to pick a fight for not getting a complimentary cake!!! She can very well afford to buy one. But that’s film stars for you. They are used to getting everything free, rarely put their hands in their pocket.

Never underestimate woman power. TDP MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy is widely known as MLA Prashanti’s husband. Though a first-time MLA, she is making her presence felt in the TDP party. During the election campaign, the YSRCP men maligned her with ugly allegations, but she brushed them off and became stronger. Now she’s by her husband’s side everywhere he goes and draws more attention than him.

Shilpa Reddy visited Jyotiba Temple, which embodies Bhairava energy, known for its role in upholding dharma, safeguarding temple grounds, and ensuring the safety of devotees. One must create remarkable moments from the essence of life.

Who, what, when, where, why

Who is Virender Khaja that everyone has been whispering about and say he should be held responsible too for the tragic incident where many thorough bred horses were literally left to die in Jabalpur. But he has the protection of certain big names in HRC.

What annoyed our socialites at the Miss World finale event? Apparently, they got shabby treatment, were told to not occupy their seats as it was reserved for other VIPs, and when they objected and bullied their way in, they soon realised not a single VIP came to their box, yet the organisers acted so pricey.

And they all party with Jayesh Ranjan on a social Level.

When did Mahesh Katragada of Meenakshi group make headline news? Recently where he has been featured in a business magazine for their company's expansion plans.

Where is this well-known couple from the city planning to relocate to after selling their business for over Rs 700 cr? Watch this space

Why did Chiranjeevi’s younger daughter Sreeja shift to Dubai?