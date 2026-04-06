‘Talent and Hardwork Always Finds Its Path’

Q How difficult was it for you to put together Dacoit as an independent producer?

I feel the script of Dacoit chose me to be its producer. There were many challenges but time always gave the solutions. I kept myself anchored and kept reminding myself that making movies is what I love. Collaborating with my leading man, Adivi Sesh and director Shaneil Deo made the process easier.

Q Does being well-connected — you are Nagarjuna’s niece — help to ease the burden?

Every time there was a challenge, strangely something wonderful always followed. On the practical front, having done this many times and having the support of a prestigious Studio such as Annapurna surely helped. I am immensely lucky to have roots in the industry. I would think that it would be extremely difficult for anyone to navigate this arena. Knowing the ropes, people and legacy goodwill does make it easier than it would otherwise be. I thank my lucky stars everyday for this.

Q As a woman producer do you ever find it difficult to deal with male egos?

I feel it is easier if the producer is a woman. There is gentleness and a certain emotional core that comes along. It probably helps the men on set and in the team to relax a bit more. Making a film is hard, any softness on set is appreciated.

Q Tell me about your equation with Adivi Sesh?

I have witnessed Sesh’s journey since he came to India with big dreams. He works hard and stays grounded. His passion for film is infectious. Working with him as a producer and an actor in Goodachari and its sequel, I can say the actor is taking the forefront now from the writer that he is also. He juggles so much and always keeps his vision for the film as top priority.

Q As someone who has grown up playing in the backyard of the biggest stars,do you think the star system can ever fade?

Systems always change and shift depending on what the audience start favouring. If we keep our focus on making good cinema and concentrate on the craft, individuals no matter where they started will be rewarded. I would like to believe that talent and hardwork always finds its path.

Q How much did the success of ‘Dhurandhar’ impact ‘Dacoit’?

Durandhar was so needed for all of us. Bringing people into theatres in a rush, this is what we dream of. Following such a phenomena is a good thing and yes, Dacoit has heart and the muscle!