Taking the big leap

The recent blockbuster films — Fighter, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jawan, and so on — have many TV actors playing important roles side-by-side with the superstars. Though TV is a great medium, and the OTT has opened up amazing opportunities to showcase histrionic prowess, sharing the big screen with superstars remains the ultimate dream of any actor.

We spoke to a few who are now living this dream, to gain insights into their remarkable transition to the realm of big banners.

Life ‘before and after’ SRK

Transitioning from TV shows like Diya Aur Bati Hum, Jio Cinema’s original series Asur, and Alt Balaji’s The Married Woman, to star as Kaveri Amma in the 2023 film Jawan has provided me with a diverse range of experiences that shaped me as an artiste.

I initially auditioned for Jawan a year before its production, testing with Mukesh Chhabra. A year later, while they were shooting, I received a call that Atlee wanted to meet me, which was a thrilling moment. Meeting him and discussing the role was both nerve-wracking and exciting. Playing an older character in Jawan challenged me, but I embraced it as an opportunity to expand my artistic boundaries. Being on set felt like a dream, especially witnessing the dedication of my favourite actor, Shah Rukh Khan. His impact on me was profound; working with him created a distinct ‘before and after’ demarcation in my life. Observing his work ethic was a dream. Transitioning from TV to film has been incredibly rewarding. - Riddhi Dogra, actor

Dream comes true

Coming from a TV background, having appeared in shows like Scoop and Carry Minati, the chance to audition for Fighter was thrilling yet nerve-wracking. Transitioning from television to the silver screen had long been a dream, and this was my opportunity to make it a reality. With my familiarity in the relaxed TV environment, I eagerly embraced the challenge of fast-paced Bollywood. Securing the role of Sukhi felt like a validation of my perseverance. Having studied in an Army school, I deeply connected with Sukhi’s disciplined character, adding layers of authenticity to my portrayal. Working alongside icons like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor was surreal. Their dedication and professionalism pushed me to deliver my best. Entering this new phase of my career, I felt grateful for the chance and determined to seize every moment. Fighter wasn’t just a project; it was a stepping stone towards fulfilling my cinematic aspirations. — Banveen Singh, actor

down the memory lane

Shah Rukh Khan stands as a prime example of successful transition from the small screen to the big one, captivating audiences with his role in the TV series Fauji before rising to become the ‘Badshah of Bollywood.’ Vidya Balan too seamlessly transitioned from her role in the TV show Hum Paanch to winning hearts with her stellar performances in Bollywood. Similarly, Ayushmann Khurrana, initially known as an RJ, charmed TV viewers before showcasing his versatility as an actor in Bollywood films. Yami Gautam, known for her appearances in TV shows like Chand Ke Paar Chalo and Raajkumar Aaryyan, made a remarkable debut in Bollywood, cementing her presence in the industry.

Awe Inspiring

Having worked in TV shows like Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, Ye Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, Durga Aur Charu etc., being offered an opportunity in the big banner Marflix, alongside top stars was very exciting. I knew I had to prove my mettle. Having supportive co-stars, with no air whatsoever, was a blessing. During my time on the set of Fighter, I was struck by Deepika Padukone’s humility. I remember when I accidentally dropped my gladiators, she immediately bent down to help me pick them up. Though I attempted to retrieve them myself, she was quicker and insisted on assisting me, saying, ‘it’s okay.’ Interacting with Hrithik Roshan was equally delightful. I complimented him on his striking appearance, to which he responded humbly. Witnessing the performances of these stars, including Anil Kapoor’s unwavering dedication and Deepika Padukone’s grace, was truly a dream come true. — Chandan K. Anand, actor

From auditions to achievements

My journey into cinema began when I landed my first role in Jungle through a small audition. I joined an ensemble cast. Moving between television and films, I starred in projects like Goonjati 3 and Meher, leading to roles in Sorry Bhai and Atal, portraying Indira Gandhi. My Chhapaak audition was crucial; meeting Meghna ma’am felt like destiny. I postponed a Singapore holiday to seize the chance to work with Deepika and Meghna Gulzar. Deepika’s commitment to her role was commendable. Our collaboration, especially in emotionally charged scenes, left a profound impact. Working with Pankaj Tripathi was enriching; his meticulous preparation elevated our scenes. — Paayal Kapoor Nair, actor