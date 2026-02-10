Take Note of Dirty Money

There is a dirty little secret in your pocket! Each time you give or take a currency note or coin from somebody, you are also exchanging a host of deadly bacteria and viruses. Experts warn that a host of cash is the perfect breeding ground for germs. In fact, the killer bacteria contaminate most of the soiled coins and notes in your wallet and other safe hiding places – pockets, purses, bras, palms, cash drawers, car dashboards, to name a few. Your wallet, it turns out, is a mobile hotbed of pathogens.

A few years ago, research conducted by the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) stated that an average Indian currency note roughly has eukaryotic species such as fungi (70%), bacterial populations (9%) and viruses (1%). Soiled notes are a den to 78 types of pathogens, including Staphy-lococcus aureus and Enterococcus faecalis, which are linked to skin infections, respiratory disorders, and gastroenteritis.

Risking Life & Limb

Dr Shweta Kedari, a clinical microbiologist from Mumbai, remembers receiving a soiled Rs 50 currency note (as change) after shopping. The note obviously had changed countless hands, but the greasy texture of the note sparked her curiosity. Dr Shweta decided to culture the currency to see what lay beneath. The results in the lab were shocking.

Dr Shweta explains, “The note was cultured in a biosafety cabinet, Type 2, Level 2 with a sterile swab on sterile universal agar media.” Simply put, she tested the note in a highly controlled, ultra-clean laboratory setting to make sure the results weren’t contaminated from the outside. Inside a special enclosed workspace designed for handling biological material safely, they gently swabbed the surface of the currency with a sterile cotton swab.

That swab was then rubbed onto a nutrient-rich gel, a kind of “food plate” that allows hidden microbes to grow and become visible. Fungal growth appeared on the plate, including Aspergillus and Mucor species. What is concerning is that these are not harmless moulds. Dr Shweta says, “These fungi and bacteria species are the most notorious for causing infections and allergies in humans.”

Many of these fungi cause a plethora of infections such as ear infections, allergic infections, sinus issues, respiratory, skin, kidney and central nervous system infections.

The Shocking Truth

Currency contamination can occur due to unhygienic conditions such as dust, soil, water, and pathogens carried by handlers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO urged people to use contactless payments to reduce the risk of transmission.

Microbiologist Rosephil Audet explains that the level of microbial growth on a currency note largely depends on the species present. Some bacteria and fungi are hardier, multiply faster, and are better adapted to the harsh, unpredictable conditions of banknotes. “Nutrient availability plays a huge role,” she notes. Traces of food, sweat, skin cells, oils, and environmental residue clinging to the fibres of a note can become a feast for certain microbes, allowing them to flourish rapidly. Rosephil says, “Bacteria and Fungi are everywhere — just as alive and real as any visible organism.”

Safe & Secure Options

To reduce the risk of spreading infections through notes, several countries like Canada, Australia and the UK have introduced polymer banknotes. They are more hygienic than paper cash.Dr Shweta says, “Basic hand hygiene, such as handwashing or sanitisation, is recommended whenever and wherever possible.” Basic hand washing hygiene, especially after touching cash, is a must. She says, “Door knobs, plates, spoons, bus handles, train seats are common spots for these fungi and bacteria to sit and thrive.” Currency can carry microbes that contaminate food. “Consuming contaminated food leads to the transmission of diseases. Pathogens on contaminated banknotes can be linked to skin diseases too,” says Dr Sahil Patil, a general physician from Pune.

Currency may change hands, but nasty bugs are lurking in your wallet. So, ‘take note’ and wash your hands for your own safety and your family’s safety.

SAFE CASH COURSE





• Soiled, dirty currency notes exchanged at vegetable shops, meat markets, butchers, and hospitals have high bacterial counts.

• An average Indian currency note roughly has eukaryotic species such as fungi (70%), bacterial populations (9%) and viruses (1%)

• Experts claim new polymer notes are cleaner and hold less bacteria vis-à-vis traditional paper banknotes.

• Wash your hands thoroughly with soap or use a sanitiser after touching banknotes.

NASTY BUGS

• Enterococcus faecium can cause meningitis in babies

• MRSA causes food poisoning, cellulitis and toxic shocks

• Listeria increases the risk of septicaemia, abortions and brain swelling

• Coliforms can lead to urinary tract infections and septicaemia

• Bacillus Lentus produces toxins that cause diarrhoea