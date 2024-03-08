Take Charge

The unstoppable journey

She believes that women are capable of doing anything in life and that they should be given leadership and responsibilities in organisations since they excel at designing and conceptualising business ideas. She not only oversaw the company’s outstanding growth, but she also advocated for measures to increase the number of women in senior roles.

“My tenure at Aparna Enterprises Ltd. has been distinguished by a dedication to transformative leadership and an unwavering pursuit of innovation. After entering the organisation, I intended to instill a new perspective on our company and try to transform it to look beyond the immediate present. In 2012, I decided to open an urban outlet for kitchen and bath spaces in Hyderabad, which proved to be a watershed moment in our diversification efforts and demonstrated our commitment to meeting the market’s increasing expectations. Throughout the years, as we expanded our brand to include a variety of product lines such as AparnaVenster, Okotech, and Vitero Tiles, among others, the brand evolved from a traditional ready-mix manufacturer to a large building material conglomerate.” “Another aspect I sought to change was the attitude towards women in leadership roles, particularly in the construction materials business. It was not only through my actions that I was able to break the norms of gender, but I also led empowerment efforts for women within our organisation.”

“It was through my actions that I was able to break the norms of gender and successfully achieve consistent development, with turnover exceeding `2000 crore this year.”

Nikita Luther, Professional poker player and World Series of Poker Bracelet winner

‘Superwoman’ of Indian poker

Professional poker player and World Series of Poker Bracelet winner Nikita Luther is leading the way for India’s fast-expanding competitive poker community in the global poker scene. “I aim to challenge the status quo in the gaming industry by advocating for equal opportunities and representation for women. This means promoting diversity in game development teams, ensuring fair treatment and recognition for female gamers, and fostering a culture of inclusivity that values everyone’s contributions, regardless of gender. It’s not about competing against men, but rather about creating a more inclusive environment where everyone, regardless of gender, can thrive and contribute equally to the industry’s success.”

Nikita Luther, a professional poker player, has won over $440,000 in live tournaments. Luther appears on the first season of GGPoker’s Game of Gold, a poker reality competition on their YouTube.

Aparna Reddy, Executive Director of Aparna Enterprises Ltd

Making the world a better place

“I have witnessed the difficulties that underprivileged groups in India face. Let’s all do our part; we all have something valuable to offer society. I’m doing mine,” she says.

The Sudha Reddy Foundation, established by the philanthropist, works tirelessly to give low-cost healthcare and education to the underprivileged, as well as to raise awareness about cancer and other chronic diseases.

Her strategic engagement with UNICEF India is a step towards empowerment.

Megha Sudha Reddy, Philanthropist and director of Meil

Swathi was deeply influenced by the

powerful writings of African-American women, shedding light on the prevailing societal deprivation that continues to hold relevance today. “My life’s work is helping better the lives of those less fortunate than us! I work on primary health and education so that everyone may have a real chance at life. There’s just so much to be done in this sphere!” Swathi has also instituted Natco Mobile Health Vans, which provide primary health care to remote villages in Telangana.

Swathi Kantamani, Natco Pharma’s CSR head

Making the world a better place

Dr Tejaswini promises to donate money to causes close to our hearts. In India, the entire socio-cultural ethos is inextricably linked to our historical past. “My goal is to have an impact on people by curating knowledge about heritage sites across the country that have grounded our cultural progress throughout. In the process, a full ecosystem of historical linkages is being formed throughout the spectrum, including conservation, restoration, documenting of structures and artefacts, and interpretation of the same in a holistic way that people can interact with fluidly.” With a strong commitment, she continues to inspire and lead initiatives that foster a closer connection to India’s unique cultural fabric.

Dr Tejaswini Yarlagadda, Malaxmi Group,ED

‘Women: World salutes you’

Bringing about societal transformation is a massive undertaking and a tremendous responsibility. It is commonly acknowledged that women consistently push for gender equality and representation in their workplaces and elsewhere. All women, especially those who keep our homes standing tall, serve as role models for future generations. By thriving in her work, she may pave the way for more possibilities for women and cause positive change in society.

When someone talks about living in a male-dominated society, I suggest that women tune out the noise and focus on what they do best.

So just keep going and doing what it takes to obtain results, and the world will salute you.

Dr Gayatri Kamineni, Kamineni Hospitals, COO

‘Men have to gear up now’

Ram is the flavour of the season, and Sita experienced it firsthand. Despite her abilities and everything she had to pass, Agni Pariksha. And this is true for all of us who step out of the house for work. We have been shaped by the storms that have battered us — social norms, religious beliefs, and superstitions — all of which have contained the impulse to limit us. So breaking free from all of this, marching forward, and taking a step forward is not done for the specific woman; rather, every woman who takes the step breaks free. Working women face challenges on a daily basis. Money has eliminated all boundaries. I was often reminded that I was dark and inferior because my father refused to give me a dowry.

All of those barriers vanished when I achieved success. Men need to gear up now. If they desire a wife, they must learn to respect her.

Dr M Sivaranjani Santosh, social crusader, and paediatrician

Taking on Pharma giants

It takes enormous guts and fortitude to stand up to major pharmaceutical companies and continue to do what she believes is her responsibility. She has emerged as a key figure in the fight against the deceptive ORSL. “It’s been a four-year battle against ORSL. The government has not responded. I am also seeking legal action and have contacted everyone from the Prime Minister’s Office to the Health Minister,” she says adding, “I saw multiple youngsters become ill despite receiving regular care and discovered it was due to the improper sort of oral rehydration solutions being sold in pharmacies. High-sugar drinks mislabeled as ORS and lacking the standard WHO-recommended formula were being promoted as life-saving medication, aggravating the health of already ailing children.”

She vows to not give up. “I’ll keep fighting against this until the products are taken off the market or their labelling changed.”