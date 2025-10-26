‘Taimur Has No Interest in Cricket’

Karan Johar’s son Yash and Saif Ali Khan’s third-born, Taimur, are more than just friends — they’re best friends. Though Taimur is a year older, the two share the same class, spend time at each other’s homes, and even agree to attend parties only if the other is going.

Recalling a sweet memory, Saif says, “A few years ago, Taimur came home talking about ‘Mr Yash Johar’. I thought he was referring to Karan’s father, after whom his son is named. They’re inseparable and can’t do without each other.”

The actor also opened up about Taimur’s interests, which, unlike those of his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, have little to do with cricket. “He has absolutely no interest in cricket,” Saif admits. “I was a keen cricketer myself but didn’t pursue it because I feared comparisons with my father. My elder son Ibrahim plays well, but Taimur’s different — I’ve tried giving him a bat, and he’s refused. He prefers football, drawing, painting, singing, and even dressing up. Maybe he’ll become an actor one day.”