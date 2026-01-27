Tabu Wanted To Be Part of My 100th Film: Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna and Tabu have been pals for as long as he can remember, and she is determined to feature in Nag’s 100th film.

“We go back a very long way. I’ve known her from the time she started. And when Tabu got to know I was doing my hundredth film, she wanted to be part of it,” he said.

The project, with the working title of King 100, is being directed by Ra Karthik. While Nagarjuna plays the title role, Tabu will feature as a pivotal character. However, the pair won’t be romantically linked in the new project. It has two other actresses playing the romantic leads.

Nag and Tabu last starred together in 1998’s Aavida Maa Aavide. It was inspired by the 1940 American film My Favourite Wife.

Nag says he is no hurry to release his 100th film. “I don’t want to rush at all. Audiences tastes are changing rapidly. I want to make sure we are doing something special. Action sequences won’t be FX-driven this time. Audiences want to see action that feels real, not other-worldly. The days of the larger-than-life hero are over,” he asserts.