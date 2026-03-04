Tabu Joins Mira Nair’s ‘Amri’

Mira Nair has resumed work on her long-delayed biopic on Indo-Hungarian painter-poet Amrita Sher-Gil after a brief break from filmmaking.

Titled Amri, the film features an intriguing casting choice. Actor Tanya Maniktala, who previously starred in Nair’s A Suitable Boy, will portray the younger Amrita. The older version of the iconic artist will be played by Tabu, reuniting with Nair after her acclaimed performance in The Namesake.

The biopic marks Nair’s return to direction and brings together a compelling cast to chronicle the life of one of India’s most celebrated modern artists.