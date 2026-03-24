Taapsee Finds Film Production Both Liberating and Challenging

Taapsee Pannu, who turned producer with Blurr, enjoyed the process so much that she’s looking at bringing out more films. But at the same time, she shares that it is not easy being a producer.

“The challenge for me is to find subjects and directors on my wavelength. I am now looking at various subjects and directors. I want to produce the films that I believe in,” says the actor.

She finds film production liberating. But even more, she says she feels a sense of ownership. “Because you are the one who’s going to put things together, put the team together, choose the right person to do a certain role; and that gives a sense of responsibility. But it’s also extremely challenging.”

Taapsee, who also acted in her debut production Blurr, says, “As an actor, you’re only responsible for your Yes or No, but when you become a producer, you’re responsible for getting a Yes from everybody and keeping everybody on the same page, which is far more difficult than being just an actor on set.”