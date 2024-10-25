Taambdi Chaamdi: An Absolute Banger!

From Ranveer Singh to Shraddha Kapoor, Suniel Shetty to cricketer Rohit Sharma and a galaxy of international stars, everybody’s going ‘lak-lak-lak-lak-lak’ over Taambdi Chaamdi (a Marathi rap song). A new Pub Anthem. An Absolute Banger!

In recent years, some Marathi song remixes (Dhagala Lagli Kala, Zingaat, Dolby Walya, Aika Daijiba, Kombadi Palali) have become regular pub hits in the UK, and clubs across Amsterdam, France, Sweden, Germany, Mexico, and the US. But this year, Taambdi Chaamdi (by Indian DJ Kratex and rapper Shreyas) has grabbed the global spotlight. No 2024 Dance Party is complete without the ‘lak-lak-lak-lak-lak’ dance move.

Gen-Z and Millennials worldwide are sharing videos of their Taambdi Chaamdi shimmy version on social media. The peppy Marathi rap hit has garnered more than 9.60 million views on YouTube. The song’s catchy tune and profound lyrics on the themes of skin colour, self-identity, hard work, daily struggles and small joys of life have resonated with people across the world.

New Pub Anthem

Speaking about this explosion of Marathi music globally, DJ Kratex, one of the minds behind the Taambdi Chaamdi track, shares, “Many of my non-Marathi listeners resonate with the energy and vibe of the tracks. When they see their Marathi friends engaging passionately with the music, it piques their curiosity,” he adds.

The track has not only been embraced in Indian pubs and clubs but has also made its way into more surprising places. Kratex recalls, “I was pleasantly surprised to see reels featuring ‘Taambdi Chaamdi’ being played in clubs across the UK, USA, Germany, and Ireland. FIFA’s official Instagram even used the track in one of their reels.” This wide international reach, especially in regions where Marathi is not commonly spoken, speaks to the power of the music itself. ‘Taambdi Chaamdi’ isn’t just a song for Indian listeners — it has become a universal anthem of defiance and celebration.

Global Appeal

From swanky rooftop beer gardens in Sweden to pubs in London and Oktoberfest in Germany, ‘Taambdi Chaamdi’ has exploded onto the international scene, becoming a dance floor anthem beyond its origins in Maharashtra, India. Its infectious house beats, sharp Marathi lyrics, and culturally poignant themes have resonated with people of colour, making it an unexpected yet powerful addition to party playlists across the globe. As Diwali approaches, this track is not only lighting up Indian celebrations but has become a crossover hit, blaring at events from Stockholm to California.

Rappers Shreyas Sagvekar and Krunal Ghorpade, the creators of the song, infused it with their personal experiences, crafting a narrative that speaks to the working class and the marginalized.

DJ Kratex explains the inspiration behind the track, “Taambdi Chaamdi wasn’t even planned. Shreyas sent me the iconic hook with the ‘lak-lak-lak-lak-lak’ chant, Shreyas drew inspiration from his own life, where despite working long hours under the sun, and yet there’s pride in the way the skin shines from all that hard work. It’s a reflection of the middle-class struggles we both relate to, where we balance jobs with our passions.”

The song’s success is a testament to the growing global reach of regional Indian music, fueled by social media and streaming platforms. Musicians and DJs alike are astounded by its popularity, especially as it taps into broader societal conversations about skin color, class divides, and the daily grind of survival — subjects that resonate far beyond India’s borders.

Deep Undercurrents

Interestingly, the song’s political undertones have made it a conversation starter not only in clubs but also in broader cultural discussions. Its commentary on skin colour and class bias resonates with global audiences who experience similar prejudices. Shreyas expresses, “At its core, Marathi is a sharp language, and those sonics also bring in a kind of authenticity to the music that listeners can connect with, even if they don’t understand the lyrics.”

Regional Music Trend

‘Taambdi Chaamdi’ is part of a larger trend of regional Indian music gaining global traction. In recent years, social media platforms and music streaming services have levelled the playing field, allowing independent artists to reach global audiences without relying on traditional gatekeepers.

However, Shreyas points out that the journey hasn’t always been easy for Marathi music. “All platforms are working for regional Indian music, but they’re biased when it comes to Marathi. Platforms only came to us when they saw that Taambdi Chaamdi was doing well. I don’t want to sugarcoat anything—working with local languages is hard, and it’s only after success that you get the support.”

Kratex echoes these sentiments, crediting social media for amplifying the track’s reach. “The success of ‘Taambdi Chaamdi’ is proof that any music, regardless of origin, can reach a global audience. Social media is free and accessible, and it’s the network effect that drives a track’s spread. When a celebrity or influencer uses your track, it amplifies its reach beyond what was once possible.”

Diwali to the World

As Taambdi Chaamdi continues to gain momentum, it’s clear that the song has transcended its regional roots to become a global anthem.

For many listeners, the song has become synonymous with celebration, making it the perfect anthem for Diwali parties, both in India and abroad. With its sharp lyrics, infectious beats, and cultural significance, Taambdi Chaamdi has captured the essence of what modern music can be — boundary-breaking, deeply meaningful, and ultimately, a lot of fun. As the world dances to this Marathi song remixes, it’s clear that Taambdi Chaamdi has firmly secured its place not just as a Diwali hit but as a global anthem that speaks to the struggles, triumphs, and joy of life across cultures.