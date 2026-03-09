Swipe left on screen time

The move arrives as parents, educators and policymakers across India confront a defining question of modern childhood: how early is too early for the digital world? As social platforms become deeply embedded in everyday life, anxieties around online safety and mental wellbeing are intensifying.

“With artificial intelligence rapidly becoming part of our everyday lives, digital awareness must become mandatory in schools! Children today are exposed to powerful tools without always understanding their long-term consequences,” says Karri Jyotsna Sreenath author & educator formerly affiliated with MREC.

Even a small mistake online can lead to lasting embarrassment, she says, adding, “A conscious break from screens can certainly offer mental clarity. However, the real challenge lies in consistency! Technology can assist learning and provide access to information, but it should never replace human guidance. Children require emotional presence and mentorship, things that no algorithm can provide. If we allow it to take over the role of caregivers, we risk creating a generation that is digitally connected but emotionally disconnected.”

Beyond regulation, the proposal raises broader questions about attention, emotional resilience and the role of families and schools in shaping healthy digital habits. As AP studies global models, from Malaysia’s digital verification systems to China’s gaming regulations, the initiative could influence how India rethinks children’s relationship with technology.

Rajkumar and Pavani Vuduta, parents to five year old Dakshith and infant Krisha, says, “While it is amazing how one can find instant solutions with digital apps but human beings cannot be replaced. Digital pieces created to benefit but hackneying without an intent is harmful. One should know what they want from it and only then proceed to use.”

Dr Rekha Chaudhari, who had put in one of the first pleas for age restriction on social media for children as an initiator and change-maker with the government of India, offers another perspective. The founder of World Digital Detox Day says, “The idea of a simple practice called digital fasting 1+1+1+1 works. This approach helps families and schools create structured device-free time every day. They should not be exposed to social media platforms before the age of 16.” However, some experts caution that restrictions alone may not solve the problem.

“Social media is not inherently dangerous, but unsupervised and early exposure is! A lot of adolescents go through cyberbullying, comparison anxiety, sleep disruption, body image issues, depression and panic attacks,” says Dr Charan Teja Koganti, Consultant Psychiatrist, KIMS Hospitals. “Arbitrary bans don’t work especially with that age group. Instead we need digital literacy, parental involvement and accountability.”

“A child’s mind absorbs everything, and social media algorithms target the subconscious, creating strong behavioural anchors. Digital detoxes can interrupt addictive patterns, but algorithms quietly build a comfort zone that keeps them hooked,” says Dr Satya T. Murthy, NLP Trainer & Counsellor.

As the debate grows, AP’s proposal has opened a wider national conversation. Whether through regulation, digital literacy or parental guidance, the future of childhood in the digital age may depend on how carefully society redraws the boundaries between technology and growing up.