Swimmer’s Nightm(ear)e

Who doesn’t like to relax in a pool for hours during extended summers? Or take frequent showers on a hot and humid day? But here’s a catch. One must be mindful of water seepage into the ears to ward off infections like the swimmer's ear. It is a condition wherein the external ear canal gets affected with itchiness, redness, heat, swelling, irritation and fluid dischargedue to water percolation that promotes bacterial breeding.

No More Wallowing in Water The daily ritual of body cleansing is imperative to the maintenance of hygiene and grooming. At the same time, it is important to note the volume and quality of water required by the body to rinse off the sweat and dirt to feel fresh and rejuvenated. The duration of the human body coming into contact with water is a vital factor to count, especially in enclosed pools or open-air ponds that spill with dense crowds. “This is a very painful and extremely uncomfortable situation to be in for most people who remain in water at length. Hence, the name swimmer’s ear. Medically termed otitis externa, the ailment emanates as an infection in the external ear canal,” explains reputed ENT expert Dr Mohammad Naseeruddin from Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Hyderabad. Kids Most Vulnerable Is swimmer’s ear most common among kids? “Children have a narrow ear canal andhave much prolonged exposure to water like swimming and playing in it as compared to adults. They have a more sensitive skin and less resistant immune system, which make them more prone to the infection transmission,” infers eminent ENT specialist Dr Abhinav Srivastava of Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida. However, he doesn’t forget to mention that “adults are also susceptible to this malady. Low or weak immunity levels can make it harder for the body to fight off the harmful bacteria or fungi. Diabetic patients or anybody who is immunocompromised with poor nutrition can be affected with the swimmer's ear.” Below is a list of dos and don’ts to follow to prevent swimmer's ear from developing: