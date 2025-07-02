Sweat & Fatigue Heal It All

Balancing work, personal life, and health is difficult, yet prioritising self-care is essential for a sustainable lifestyle, says Dr Niveditha, Consultant Neurophysician, KIMS-Sunshine Hospital. That forms the most important parameter of a doctor’s life.



“I believe, if a doctor is healthy, their opportunity to cater to their patient’s needs is higher and hence we can build a better society that is hale and healthy.”

When it comes to passion for the profession, Dr Niveditha dedicates six days a week to her job, often working 9 to 10 hours a day. “Despite the demands, the joy of alleviating my patients’ pain makes every effort worthwhile. Their smiles fuel my passion for medicine,” she says and adds, “Beyond my practice, I serve underprivileged communities through Satya Sai Telemedicine, Ramakrishna Math-affiliated Vivekananda Trust Hospital and free, rural medical camps. Helping the needy is more than a duty - Manava Seva is Madhava Seva (service to mankind is service to God). It gives a sustained self satisfaction and peace.

To maintain well-being, she dedicates 20 minutes daily to an enjoyable workout—Zumba, dance, yoga, or a walk with music. “On stressful days, meditation and deep breathing provide instant relief. I nurture my passions on Sundays through painting, singing, gardening, volunteering, watching movies, shopping, and spending time with loved ones,” she concludes.



Daily Routine for a Healthy Lifestyle:



6:00 AM: Hydration & Detox: I start with warm water infused with cumin or cinnamon to boost metabolism and flush toxins.

7:00 AM: Workout: A mix of strength training, cardio and flexibility exercises.

8:00 AM: Nutritious Breakfast: High-protein, antioxidant-rich oatmeal/smoothies with fruits, berries and nuts.

9:00 AM: Work & Productivity: I ensure short breaks to stretch my body and maintain proper posture.

2:00 PM: Balanced Lunch: Millets, whole grains, lentils and fresh vegetables—avoiding processed foods and sugary drinks.



5:00 PM: Healthy Snack: Nuts and coffee with skimmed milk for sustained energy.



8:00 PM: Light Dinner: Vegetable salads, and soups or roti with curry followed by buttermilk.



10:00 PM: Relaxation techniques : A warm bath, aromatherapy and soothing music ensure good quality sleep which is crucial for cognitive functions and overall health.

