‘Surreal To Receive an Award Along With Allu Arjun’

Teja Sajja won the Best Actor award for his Telugu film HanuMan. He shares his excitement about the recognition.

What was it like to win an award alongside Allu Arjun?

I couldn’t believe it was happening. I’ve grown up watching the films of Chiranjeevi Sir and Allu Arjun Sir. I played the child version of Allu Arjun in Gangotri, his first film as hero. And now to be sharing the stage with him was surreal. He won the Best Actor award for Pushpa 2. I won the critics’ award for HanuMan.

Does Allu Arjun remember the Gangotri connection?

Of course he remembers! He suggested that we take a selfie together on stage. He pointed out that we had worked together 15 years ago and were now together again, receiving awards.

How do you look at your success so far?

With surprise and humility. I sometimes have to pinch myself to remind myself that it’s all real. Now, with HanuMan and Mirai doing well, there is the pressure of follow-up success.

So what will be your next release?

I am working on three projects — Zombie Reddy 2, Mirai 2 and HanuMan 2. Any of these can come out first. We are in no hurry to complete the films. The end-product has to be special.