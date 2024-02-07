Surge In VR Mode Gender Swapping

Tables turn and bridges burn, but Virtual Reality is far from done. From lifelike marketing ploys to virtual test drives and interior designing, VR continues to transform homes into havens of high-tech relaxation. Believe it or not, VR has gained a newfound fan base among transgender persons who use it to mitigate gender dysphoria by experiencing life as another gender person virtually behind four walls. As technology continues to be the reigning monarch of innovation, psychologists and transgender individuals in India contemplate the usage of a ‘virtual’ support system in shaping gender identity.

Avantika Naidu, senior Psycho-logist, Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust explains how VR technology works, “In therapy, cognitive flooding acts as an intervention where an individual is exposed to their phobias or fears in a safe environment. Immersive experiences like gender-based VR would allow individuals to experience changes in their body without going through a harsh ordeal.”

The Gender Spectrum

Navigating the complex relationship between a person’s gender at birth and true gender identity can lead to chronic physical and mental illnesses like anxiety, depression, self-harm and social anxiety. Coupled with regressive thinking, lack of support from family and peer groups, many transgender persons struggle to navigate their gender identity.

Few research published in the National Institutes of Health and the Research Gate show that virtual reality games such as ‘Body of Mine’ (15-minute gender-swapping experience) and ‘VR Chats’ have played a crucial role in helping transgenders untangle years of soul-searching, allowing them to finally bring closure to years of gender crisis. However, the ethical implications of Virtual Reality and its lack of inclusivity for providing closure beyond the ‘male and female’ gender exist.

Shatavisa Majumder, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Cadabams Mindtalk, who provides queer affirmative psychotherapy, shares her views on the subject saying, “By complementing traditional methods, VR experiences can offer individuals a safe space to explore and express their gender identity.” As individuals delve into virtual environments to navigate their gender identity, mental health professionals emphasize the importance of ongoing dialogue, support groups, counselling, informed consent, and careful monitoring to balance the benefits of VR technology with ethical responsibilities.”

Not So Simple

Video games like the ‘Body of Mine’ allows its users to put on a headset and body tracking sensors, enabling them to look down and see a body that does not match the gender they were assigned at birth. However, not all transgender individuals believe that VR should be the method of navigating gender dysphoria. Naaz Joshi, [she/her] India’s first International Transgender Beauty Queen is doubtful of the technology. “I really don’t think it’s a good idea to identify one’s gender by this technique as machines can be deceiving. I sincerely believe that relying on physiological and psychological tests should continue to be the foundation for accepting one’s gender.”

R. Balaji,[she/her] a Talent management professional and motivational speaker says, “I believe it’s a positive way, though not necessarily the definitive way, to navigate one’s gender. If someone is grappling with desires to experience another gender’s body, VR can serve as a helpful tool for clarification.” R. Balaji, who finds gender to be complicated and exclusive of the traditional binary terms, advocates the use of VR technology for cisgendered individuals. “If a cis person exhibits homophobia and lacks empathy for transgender individuals, exposing them to VR could help them understand the challenges of being true to oneself. Furthermore, implementing VR technology in schools can raise awareness and educate people about the transgender community,” Balaji says.

Ethical Implications

A majority of the general public in India may not have the privilege of accessing VR as a means to seek closure regarding their gender identity. While platforms like VRChat provide free perks, relying solely on VR to come out as a transgender person is not the solution. Dr Neerja Agarwal, psychologist and co-founder of Emoneeds, “Mental health professionals should ensure that individuals using VR reality should use them as a supplement to regular therapy rather than a replacement as individuals may fall prey to social isolation, unrealistic expectations, privacy issues and inappropriate exposure to gender for underage users.”

With VR-based technology also lies the risk of dependence, which may hinder the path of attaining self-discovery through therapy and sex-affirming surgeries. Additionally, in safe chat spaces, there’s a concern about inadvertent outing, where members might unintentionally disclose someone's gender identity causing emotional distress.

For transgender individuals who don’t find solace in VR or choose to forego technology for a genuine soul-searching quest, abundant methods to support living an authentic life aligned with their true gender are available. Seeking support and therapy from mental health professionals specializing in gender identities, befriending non-closeted transgender individuals, indulging in artistic forms of expression to creatively express gender identity, and journaling one’s feelings. Additionally, trans individuals can openly express themselves in gender-neutral places like support groups, LGBTQI+ events, and gender-neutral social places or partake in physical exercises to relieve mental stress and opt for gender reassignment surgery in the future.

VR and Gender Dysphoria

47% of Gen-Zers used their avatars to express their individuality by dressing them [Metaverse Fashion Trends report]

42% of transgender respondents indicated that they have used social VR to alleviate social anxiety [Social VR and Gender Exploration Survey]

Body of Mine, VR Chat and Girl Mirror Look are some of the virtual reality-based technology that people to explore their gender identities.