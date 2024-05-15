James Cook, a British explorer, once remarked, “I could not help concluding that this man felt the most supreme pleasure,” after witnessing a native man surfing.

Beyond the thrill of riding a wave, surfing’s rising popularity can be attributed to its many positive effects on one’s physical and emotional well-being. Your strength, coordination, and physical endurance will be put to the test when you paddle out, catch waves, and maintain your balance.

Booming Popularity

According to a study published by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), the number of surfers has climbed by more than 35% in less than a decade. The International Olympic Committee has approved the bids for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“The latest surf festival in Varkala demonstrated this trend. Social networking could be one of the reasons why surfing is so popular. Platforms such as Instagram and Facebook have captured the thrill and excitement of surfing in engaging videos, attracting more people to try this exhilarating sport,” says Amrutha Jayachandran, a surfer and the founder and chief architect of Varaa Architects.

What makes surfing so alluring is not only the joy of riding the waves, but also the process of trying, failing, and trying again, which provides an adrenaline rush that pushes surfers to keep pushing their limits. “The inclusion of Indian judges and the increased participation of female surfers in events have contributed to surfing’s growth as a sport. It’s encouraging to see more surfers, particularly women, step up and win titles,” adds Amrutha.

An escape

Surfing is becoming a popular sport in India, with individuals of all ages discovering the delight that catching waves brings. “As a co-founder of the surf school, I am excited to see the world of possibilities that are growing with surfing.

From teaching beginners to coaching intermediate to expert levels, competing in events and representing India, and flying for professional training camps abroad, the surfing world is expanding at a rapid rate,” says Shrishti Selvam, co-founder of Kove Surf School and two-time National Surf Champion.

But behind the sport lies the culture. “With photographers, singers, and artists contributing to the culture, the sport is gaining popularity, and even people who are not interested in the sport are drawn to the lifestyle. We also make boards at Surfboards Kove Kraft, and in the last two years, there has been a significant growth in the number of people wishing to purchase their own boards. With requests to manufacture boards of different hues and sizes, owning a surfboard has become a statement. Surfing is certainly boosting Madras’ beach culture,” adds Shrishti.

A lifestyle, a philosophy

Surfing is an extreme sport, yet it is really about the calm ability to wait. Any avid surfer will most likely tell you that surfing is largely a thoughtful activity.

Surfing, according to Anudeep Andy, the founder of Lonely Surfers Surf School in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, is more of a lifestyle and philosophy than a method to show off.

Aside from the pleasure of catching the perfect wave, surfing offers a unique combination of physical fitness, mental health, and a spiritual connection to nature. “Surfing is an activity that can benefit both physical and mental health; it is a good aerobic workout, and one hour of surfing is equivalent to two hours at the gym. Paddling against ocean currents strengthens the upper body by increasing cardiovascular fitness and strength. Surfing is another workout that might help us reduce weight. It improves reflexes. Surfing burns around 360 calories each hour, and staying on the board benefits the entire body, including the legs, core, and balance,” Anudeep explains.

Wisdom of waves

“It’s an intuitive sport in which you interact with a massive aspect of nature, the ocean. And basically, you may play on the waves. I call it surfing, which is just dancing on a board in the waves. So it’s a very enjoyable activity,” says Dr Ishani Chaudhary, an orthopaedic surgeon and board member of the Surfing Federation of India, adding, “It gets better as you go; it improves your strength, which is great for swimmers, as well as your proprioception and balance, which is something quite unique about swimming.”

Endless possibilities

When a surfer paddles out into the lineup, they enter a universe of limitless possibilities. It is a profound voyage of self-discovery in which people connect with the ocean, nature, and themselves on a deep spiritual level.

Surfing imparts a straightforward feeling—if one wave goes, no problem—you still can attempt catching, riding, and gaining another wave.

“In actuality, the opportunities are like waves. And that permits a more carefree, optimistic outlook on life, similar to what the Blue Ocean Strategy book suggests,” says Dr Ishani.

Another thing to consider regarding the emotional component is that emotions are similar to waves in that they require knowledge of how to surf.

“The rhythmic sound of the ocean, with its soothing waves crashing against the shore, acts as a natural stress reliever,” she says.

