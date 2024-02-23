Supplements for life

If ginkgo biloba, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin B complex are top priorities for Alia Bhatt, then omega-3 fatty acids, CoQ10, and vitamin K2 are found in Shah Rukh Khan’s wellness cabinet. Apple cider vinegar gummies are used by Jennifer Lopez, whereas Jennifer Aniston uses VP collagen powders.

Victoria Beckham’s bee pollen contains 22 amino acids, 12 vitamins, and 28 minerals, while Deepika Padukone believes that iron, vitamin C, and B vitamins work well together.

If zinc, vitamin D, and vitamin C are what Ranveer Singh needs to maintain his defences, then Gwyneth Paltrow’s “fab four” vitamins—probiotics, vitamin D3, and fish oil—keep her vitamin D deficit at bay.

Actors, pop stars, and athletes have long inspired everything from diet crazes to fitness trends — and now, as more people look for methods to improve their health and fitness, many of today’s biggest celebrities have moved their focus to a new area of influence: supplements.

Experts show how to use supplements to power your workouts, nourish your body, and relax.

Supplements are flourishing

The market, which was non-existent in the early 1990s, has undoubtedly required a great deal of effort and knowledge to evolve, become aware and mature, says Nawaz Modi, fitness & lifestyle coach and founder, Body Art Fitness Centres. “And it’s about more than simply beauty, slimming, and anti-aging; it’s about overall wellness. As a result, the supplement industry has flourished. Fitness is no longer considered a luxury, but rather a need. COVID took that to a whole new level,” says Nawaz.

Fitness was once a leisure, but it has now become a necessity for many people, particularly in India. “This shift in thinking, fueled by a greater understanding of the value of living a healthy lifestyle, has resulted in exponential growth in the fitness business. In addition, the market for health supplements has grown significantly,” says Dr Siddhant Bhargava, Fitness and Nutritional scientist, and co-founder of Food Darzee.

The past decade and the post-COVID era have resulted in significant change. “Today, both young and old people take their health seriously, seeing an active lifestyle as a necessary component of a healthier existence. This shift in perspective has accelerated the expansion of the fitness business,” adds Dr Siddhant.

With the supplement industry so popular, what precisely are celebrities doing to improve their physiques?

These supplements play an important role in helping people reach their fitness objectives by delivering necessary nutrients that may be lacking in their usual diet. “These products promise to improve general health, boost immunity, and promote nutritional balance, making them an appealing option for individuals looking to lead a better lifestyle. The global supplements market is expected to reach USD 177.50 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% between 2024 and 2030,” says Dr Siddhant.

The future

The future of health and supplements undoubtedly resides in technology, as well as accessibility, diversity, and comfort. They will lean towards natural substances. “Once these fundamental building elements are in place, the rest will follow like the tail of a dog. Wellness supplements will thrive, while the FDA, FSSAI, and other regulatory authorities will be on top of their game,” says Nawaz adding, “Consumer safety, comfort, accessibility, and price ranges will all be critical components that must be addressed correctly. There will be both buyers and sellers in the market. Naturally, these industries are worth billions of dollars. Unlike in the past, most of it is focused on preventive healthcare, which is game-changing.”

Are supplements beneficial?

There are amazing advantages if you take supplements in addition to eating a healthy, balanced diet. “Together with a nutritious, well-balanced diet, supplements and vitamins aid in your body’s daily replenishment of essential nutrients,” says Dr Siddhant.

To acquire the optimum vitamins and minerals, diet is essential; supplements help with this. The important thing is to make sure supplements are taken in addition to a nutritious diet and foods high in nutrients, particularly if a person is not receiving enough nutrition because of dietary needs.

The intricacies of nutrition

Dr Siddhant Bhargava, the go-to nutrition expert for celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Sara Ali Khan, states, “For every kilogram of your body weight, you are required to consume a minimum of 1 gram of protein. If you don’t consume enough protein, your body will use your muscles for the same, resulting in muscle loss and a dip in your metabolic rate. If your metabolic rate decreases, losing weight will become tougher because the calorie deficit will also decline.”

These industries are worth billions of dollars. Unlike in the past, most of it is focused on preventive healthcare, which is game-changing.” — Nawaz Modi,

fitness & lifestyle coach and founder, Body Art Fitness Centres

From diet fads to fitness trends, actors, pop stars, and athletes have long been the source of inspiration. However, as more individuals seek out ways to enhance their health and fitness, many celebs have shifted their focus to a new domain of influence: supplements.

“And it’s not just about beauty, dieting, and anti-aging; it's about complete wellness.” — Nawaz

Wellness cabinet

What kind of supplements are actors likely to be using to achieve their fitness goals?

Protein — It is crucial for muscle growth and can be obtained through whey supplements, protein powders, or simply eating plenty of meat. Supplementing with more of it rarely harms.

Creatine — This chemical occurs naturally in muscles, and taking it as a supplement has been shown to promote muscle growth and repair.

BCAA’s — Branch-chain amino acids are the building blocks of specific types of protein and are extremely important for muscular development.

Other amino acids — All amino acids are beneficial to your health, especially if you want to gain muscle.

Vitamins and minerals — Some use “Animal Pump” supplements, while others only take a multivitamin.

Supplements in all stages of life

For kids: The three most important nutrients for children’s healthy growth.

Teens: For bone growth, B vitamins, calcium, and iron are necessary.

In twenties: you need calcium, magnesium, and vitamin D.

During pregnancy: protein, fibre, vitamin D, iodine, folate, and choline

Omega-3 fatty acids, potassium, polyphenols, and vitamin B5 in the 30s and 40s

In fifties: B vitamins, calcium, magnesium, and vitamin D

Omega-3s, probiotics, prebiotics, vitamin D, A, and C in people 60 years of age and older