Supper Clubs are Redefining Urban Social Life

Beyond its booming restaurants and high-decibel nightlife, a more intimate movement is taking shape — one built on conversation, curation and community. Supper clubs, long popular in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, are now gaining momentum in Hyderabad, offering a quieter, deeper alternative to the city’s usual dining routines.

A New Kind of Table

Unlike restaurants, supper clubs are deliberately small, private and experiential. As Kavitha Mantha, founder of Ciao’s Supper Club, explains, “Supper clubs are experiential in nature, with food that is usually off the menu, specially curated for the evening.” These gatherings unfold in homes, studios or discreet venues, with menus designed around a theme or story. The ambience intentional, and the focus unmistakable: meaningful interaction.

A Younger Crowd, A New Kind of Socialising

The audience skews young in mindset — people seeking connection without the pressure of networking events or the noise of nightlife. “The clientele is younger because they’re looking for stress-free platforms to engage with others,” says Kavitha.

At Table of Essence, a women-only club founded by Khatija Khan and Purvi Shah, the purpose is similar. “We wanted a safe medium for women to unwind, network and have conversations of essence,” says Khatija. “Two childhood friends with very different lives, but the same vacuum — a need for deeper connection,” adds Purvi.

Why Hyderabad Is Ready Now

Hyderabad’s timing is distinct. A city saturated with restaurants and lounges is now craving something more curated. “Hyderabad is evolving,” says Rishita Agarwal, curator of Mingle Supper Club. “People are travelling more, living independently, working remotely, and looking for community beyond clubs and cafés.”

There is, she notes, a growing fatigue with typical socialising — “too transactional, too surface-level.”

Post-pandemic, people want smaller circles, meaningful conversations and thoughtfully designed experiences. “Supper clubs offer a soft space to meet like-minded people without the overwhelm. The city was ready for this — we’re just giving shape to a feeling it already had.”

Designed for Connection, Not Consumption

If restaurants serve meals, supper clubs serve moments. “The ability to engage with fellow diners is the unique benefit of a supper club,” says Kavitha. “We’ve had people walk in alone, make pizzas together and leave exchanging numbers.”

Table of Essence emphasises emotional comfort: “It’s amazing food, beautiful venues and mediated conversation — a sisterhood you carry forward.”

Rishita sees this as the defining appeal. “In a supper club, you’re not just eating a meal — you’re part of a story. Restaurants serve food. Bars serve ambience. Supper clubs serve connection.”

What It Costs

Supper clubs sit at a premium price point. “Usually `3,000++,” Kavitha says. “Definitely over the average AOV of regular restaurants, which ranges from `750 to `1,500.”

The higher price reflects not only the curated tasting menus but also the small-group format, immersive experience, and the host’s effort in creating a cohesive evening. For many, this premium is part of the appeal — paying for exclusivity, intimacy, and a chance to meet people outside their usual circles.

The Challenge: Keeping the Magic Alive

Sustainability depends on constant reinvention. “Loyalty is the biggest challenge,” says Kavitha. “The entire vibe must feel new each time.”

Rishita agrees, “Supper clubs only work when each edition feels handcrafted — not mass-produced. The challenge is curating the right audience and staying exclusive without becoming elitist.”

“Constantly curating a unique experience is demanding. It’s not just about the food — the entire vibe must feel new,” says Kavitha.

Table of Essence echoes this: hosts must evolve with the hospitality landscape for the concept to endure.

A Shift in the City’s Taste

The rise of supper clubs marks a cultural shift in a rapidly modernising Hyderabad — from volume to value, from noise to nuance. As Rishita puts it, “People are choosing depth over noise, intimacy over crowds, and stories over spectacle.”

“It shows a higher appreciation for curated food. It’s a good movement,” adds Kavitha.

Hyderabad’s secret tables — from co-ed culinary gatherings to women-only circles of trust — suggest that the city is ready for more intentional, enriching ways of breaking bread together.

One dinner at a time, Hyderabad is learning to savour not just food, but presence, conversation and community.