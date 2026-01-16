Superhero With an Iron Hand

The much-talked-about collaboration between Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj is taking shape as a sci-fi entertainer with superhero elements, according to industry sources. “The film revolves around a superhero who loses one of his hands in an accident and later fights crime using a powerful metal prosthetic. It is inspired by the Tamil book Irumbu Kai Mayavi,” reveals a source.

The makers unveiled a striking concept video of the project on Bhogi. The protagonist is presented as the ‘king of the jungle,’ symbolised by a lion, while a group of foxes attempts to challenge his dominance, hinting at an intense power struggle.

Interestingly, Lokesh had originally developed the story for Suriya before reworking it for Allu Arjun. While many expected the director to team up with another Tamil star after Coolie, he surprised fans by officially announcing his collaboration with the Telugu superstar. “After Pushpa: The Rule, Allu Arjun has taken on a larger-than-life image across India. He has signed a sci-fi thriller with Atlee, and will go on to deliver another magnum opus with Lokesh,” the source adds.

The film is expected to go on the floors this year.