Supergirl Universe: Kiara Advani Out, ‘Saiyaara’ Girl In

Kiara Advani is out of Dinesh Vijan’s Supergirl film Shakti Shalini.

There are conflicting versions of the reason she is no longer associated with the Maddock Films project — some say her maternal duties prompted her to back out from the film, as well as from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. This goes against reports that it was an over-full dates diary which led to the situation.

According to an informed source, there are also reports that age was a factor in the decision. “It is being said that the titular character Shakti Shalini needs to be in her 20s, while Kiara is in her 30s,” the source says, adding, “This is ridiculous. Male Indian actors are playing 30-year-olds at the age of 60 while heroines in their 30s can’t play characters in their 20s?”

Meanwhile, the latest development is that Saiyaara leading lady Aneet Padda is being seriously considered in place of Kiara. “Negotiations are in the final stages. But Aneet is on. The producers are negotiating her fee, which has multiplied manifold since Saaiyaara,” the reliable source revealed to this writer.

Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films have already created several franchises with male actors, and the Supergirl Universe is their current venture.