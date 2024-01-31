For centuries, humans have conducted significant experiments on animals in order to discover treatments for a range of maladies. That is about to change. Perhaps it’s already altered. It is now up to humans to transform to guinea pigs for medical studies.



“Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal,” claims Elon Musk.



In a post on X on Monday, Musk claimed that a Neuralink brain implant has been implanted for the first time into a human patient’s brain. “The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well. Initial results show promising neuron spike detection,” Musk wrote.



According to Darwin’s theory of evolution, people will be imprisoned and shown in ‘Human Parks’ and ‘Human Labs’ in the future, similar to zoological parks and animal labs. Next-generation ‘Super Beings’ will test drugs and treatments on humans.



Experts believe that human experiments are more credible since animal testing frequently fail to precisely anticipate whether a medicine will work on people.

Clinical trials, which are a crucial component of the production of pharmaceuticals, may use humanoid robots in place of human subjects. AI and robotics are becoming more prevalent in our healthcare ecosystem, just as they are in our daily lives. “Human testing can be highly expensive, and there is always the possibility that some subjects would develop difficulties or possibly die. To prevent such losses, new technology has been developed,” says Dr G V Rao.



The extremes



Bryan Johnson’s $2 million-a-year antiaging program, known as Project Blueprint, has apparently reversed his age giving him the heart of a 37-year-old and the lung capacity of an 18-year-old.



The actual concept of biological age and its significance is up for debate, some scientists say it can be different from the chronological age.

“As an Internal Medicine practitioner, I always encourage my patients to instill healthy habits such as regular exercise, healthy eating, avoiding carbohydrate overload, and attempting to substitute processed sugar with healthier and more natural options so that their immunity and overall physical and mental health will help them adapt and sustain the overall changing environment, which includes climatic changes, limited availability of resources, changes in the quality of the human race still has many decades to go, but the key to its survival, according to Darwin’s idea, is evolution and adaptation,” says Dr Venkat Nani, consultant, general physician, Apollo Hospitals.



Human experimentation



In the coming age, Dr GV Rao says, the next generation of ‘Super Beings’ oversees the utilisation of human beings as subjects for extensive studies and testing models in the revolutionary journey from bench to bedside, driving the development of drugs and interventions for the progeny.

He says these cutting-edge facilities blend concepts with robotics. “In this new world, the fusion of human and machine becomes the centre-stage for groundbreaking advancements, steering the course of evolution into uncharted territories,” adds Dr Rao.



Logical hypotheses



Evolution is a fact and a well-supported scientific theory. It has endured daily and rigorous testing, and it stands as the unifying theory in biology, says Dr Venkat Nani.



Humans will almost certainly evolve to live longer — much longer.



Humans will continue to evolve due to a variety of evolutionary forces like natural selection, artificial selection, genetic drift, and through transhuman breakthroughs.



Humanoid robots



When we can use technology to imitate human mechanisms, the cost of producing new treatments will drop dramatically, and the process will speed up. “As technology improves, we see the evolution of algorithms from their inception to their full potential. We had not anticipated the influence of cutting-edge technology on human learning,” says Dr Jagadeesh, senior consultant physician at KIMS Hospital.



“Satyug was primarily called so because of this technology/ability of communication without speaking, if we see this in our lifetime then it’s not impossible to imagine technology Devtas and Rishis and many other celestial beings use in our scriptures, because for most of these so called atheists biggest challenge is to understand what they don’t know/ or haven’t seen, as they call every thing in our scriptures too far fetched, well not that far anymore “



