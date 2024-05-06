Sunny Side Hat-Trick

Sunburn is so last season, it’s time to pull out a rocking hat and make it a wardrobe essential. The super cool hats and caps not only shield your face and neck but also prevent you from harmful UV rays while keeping your fashion game on point. They’re a necessity for anyone spending time outdoors, and a much-loved celebrity accessory for all seasons. From the piddly bucket hats, sporty polos, and sun visors to big-brim straw hats and the fun floppy, what’s your pick this season?

Be Sun-smart

Ditch the frizz, and rock a visor for a stylish and functional summer getaway, says designer Namrata Lodha, founder of Myaraa Hats. A well-ventilated hat can significantly impact your comfort level, keeping you cooler and preventing heatstroke, Namrata mentions. She adds, “Summer is about breezy styles, and hats add a touch of effortless chic to any outfit. Traditionally, straw hats are fantastic for the beach, but we’re seeing a rise in playful experimentation. This summer, think floppy hats paired with sundresses or structured fedoras with flowy jumpsuits. Don’t be afraid of a pop of colour or a patterned hatband to elevate your look.” Think back to those cinematic moments that defined an era, where influencers and trendsetters made a mark with their signature style. Perhaps, it was the timeless elegance of Audrey Hepburn, whose iconic hat ensembles in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Roman Holiday cemented their status as must-have accessories, highlights Rahul Dayama, founding partner of Urbanic. He recommends, “Get oversized straw hats for beach days or opt for chic fedoras for city outings. Among my favorites are lightweight straw fedoras, which not only add an air of effortless elegance to any ensemble but also provide much-needed protection from the sun’s harsh rays. Although bucket hats have gained popularity for their casual-cool aesthetic, no summer wardrobe would be complete without a classic wide-brimmed sun hat. Embrace customization, add personal touches like ribbons or pins to reflect your individuality, and pair these stylish hats with sundresses or denim shorts.”

Mad Hatter

The ability of hats to elevate an outfit while providing practical benefits like sun protection ensures their status as summer favourites. They serve as a stylish shield against the summer sun and can add a layer of dimension and interest to summer outfits, making them not just practical but also a statement piece in one’s wardrobe. Pearl Uppal, designer at the label Talking Threads, shares some style tips, “Pair hats made of natural fibers such as straw or raffia with outfits featuring different textures; for instance, a straw hat worn with silk slip dress will give off interesting tactile vibes. Make use of hats to bring colour into your dressing — a bright colored or patterned hat can act as the focal point of an ensemble especially when paired with more neutral clothing items. And, one can try layering a lightweight sheer scarf underneath a wide-brimmed hat; this creates a unique flowing effect that is both protective and fashionable. Add pins, brooches, or even wrap bands around it so it matches other parts of your outfit thereby giving more personality to your headgear.”

Caps Lock

For a bohemian or retro look, opt for a headscarf or bandana tied around your head. They’re versatile accessories that can be styled in numerous ways, from a simple headband to a full-on turban, adding a pop of colour and personality to your ensemble. Veteran designer Dolly J. adds, “Hats are an uber-stylish accessory that can instantly elevate your summer outfit. Try pairing a classic straw hat with a modern, trendy ensemble, or mix prints and textures for a bold look. Add embellishments like ribbons, scarves, or pins to customise your hat and make it stand out. You can also accessorise with sunglasses, statement jewellery, or a colourful bag to complete your summer look. Pair oversized hats with fitted clothing for a balanced look, or wear a small, structured hat with flowy, voluminous garments for contrast.” Capable of enhancing the style and completing the look, summer hats continue to be a versatile headgear that transcends time and trends, believes designer Supria Munjal. She says, “Hats are remarkably the coolest summer accessories with their varied ranges. They uplift the wearer’s confidence, shaping the face and adding texture and pattern to the entire ensemble. Available in multiple colour ranges, essentially cool tones like deep blue and grays to pastels and beige, they can be styled innovatively with draped scarves, embellished or printed ribbon ties, or paired effectively with apt sunglasses.”

Heads-Up On Hats

• Straw Hat is a classic summer staple. They are lightweight, breathable, and provide excellent sun protection. They come in various styles, including floppy, boater, and fedora, making them versatile for different outfits and occasions.

• Bucket Hat has made a comeback in recent years and is perfect for adding a cool, casual vibe to your summer look.

• Visors are great for those who want sun protection without covering their entire head. They're lightweight, airy, and perfect for outdoor activities like golfing or lounging by the pool.

• Baseball Caps shield your face from the sun and add a sporty and laid-back touch to your outfit. They come in countless designs, from classic to trendy.

• Wide-brimmed Sun Hats offer maximum sun protection and are perfect for days spent at the beach or lounging by the pool. They exude a glamorous and elegant vibe while keeping you cool and shaded.

Summer is about breezy styles, and hats add a touch of effortless chic to any outfit.” — Namrata Lodha, designer & founder, Myaraa Hats

Pair hats made of natural fibres such as straw or raffia with outfits featuring different textures.” — Pearl Uppal, designer, Talking Threads

Get oversized straw hats for beach days or opt for chic fedoras for city outings.” — Rahul Dayama, founding partner, Urbanic