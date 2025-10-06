‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ Fizzles Out

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned just over Rs 22 crore since its release on October 3. Overseas, the response has been equally tepid, with North American collections at around $173,000 (approximately `1.5 crore).

The film opened to mixed reviews, with critics calling it a “tired rehash” and a “pale copy” of past Bollywood romances. Several reviewers also pointed to the lack of chemistry between the leads.

“It’s a classic case of been-there-seen-that,” says a Delhi-based exhibitor. “There’s nothing new — it feels like a blend of old Yash Chopra, Rajshri, and Karan Johar family entertainers. Ironically, it’s the supporting cast — Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf — who are drawing praise.”

Also, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari faces competition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2. “Producers and marketing teams are doubling down with paid publicity on social media and in print to boost buzz. But marketing can only take a film so far — you can buy ratings and plant stories, but ultimately, it’s word of mouth that seals a film’s fate,” said a source.